GREENSBORO — U.S. Marshals in New Jersey have arrested a Greensboro man in the fatal shooting of a 47-year-old woman on July 5, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Greensboro police charged 33-year-old Charles Anthony Pullen with murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said. Pullen was returned to Greensboro on Friday and is being held at the Guilford County jail without bond.
Officers responding to an aggravated assault call in the 2800 block of South Elm-Eugene Street on July 5 found Suzanne Polastre with gunshot injuries. Polastre was taken to a hospital for treatment and later died from her injuries, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
