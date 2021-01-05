Greensboro man convicted on charges that he stole car from gas station, crashed it and then held Kernersville man at gunpoint.

A Forsyth County prosecutor said a Greensboro man stole a car from a gas station, got into a car chase with Kernersville police, wrecked the car and then broke into a house where he briefly held a man hostage with a gun.
Deric Leeander Warren, 51, of Douglas Street in Greensboro, pleaded guilty to a number of charges on Tuesday in Forsyth Superior Court, including felonious restraint, fleeting to elude arrest, possession of a firearm by a felon, breaking and entering and larceny of a motor vehicle.
Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges into one through the plea arrangement and sentenced Warren to a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 13 years in prison.
On April 12, Warren was at a gas station in Walkertown. Assistant District Attorney Lizmar Bosques said Warren saw a car with its engine still running and he got in and drove off.
The owner of the car called Kernersville police and she was especially concerned because she had a gun in the glove box, Bosques said.
Authorities said Kernersville police officers found the car near West Mountain Street and Hopkins Road. There was a brief vehicle pursuit before the car crashed into a house on Bromley Drive, behind Wright Road. Police were able to locate the car quickly because the owner's cell phone was inside, Bosques said.
Bosques said Warren got out of the car and ran away. He broke into a house on Regents Park Road. Bosques said that a man was making breakfast for his wife when Warren entered through the basement. In the basement, Warren changed into the man's clothes and went upstairs, where he brandished the gun he stole out of the car's glove box.
According to statements the man later gave police, Warren repeatedly said that he wasn't going to hurt the man but that he needed a ride. Warren forced the man to go outside, get into the driver's seat of the car and drive.
The man dropped Warren off and immediately called Kernersville police about the incident. Warren was later arrested about 9:55 a.m. that day near Ferrell Court.
Jerry Jordan, an attorney for Warren, said that his client had been left at the gas station by a friend and Warren was also high on cocaine at the time.
Jordan said that the man told police that he was never in fear of his life.
Bosques said Warren gave a complete statement to police, admitting what he had done. Warren said he threw the gun away in the woods, and police did not locate it.
