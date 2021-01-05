Greensboro man convicted on charges that he stole car from gas station, crashed it and then held Kernersville man at gunpoint.

Bosques said Warren got out of the car and ran away. He broke into a house on Regents Park Road. Bosques said that a man was making breakfast for his wife when Warren entered through the basement. In the basement, Warren changed into the man's clothes and went upstairs, where he brandished the gun he stole out of the car's glove box.

According to statements the man later gave police, Warren repeatedly said that he wasn't going to hurt the man but that he needed a ride. Warren forced the man to go outside, get into the driver's seat of the car and drive.

The man dropped Warren off and immediately called Kernersville police about the incident. Warren was later arrested about 9:55 a.m. that day near Ferrell Court.

Jerry Jordan, an attorney for Warren, said that his client had been left at the gas station by a friend and Warren was also high on cocaine at the time.

Jordan said that the man told police that he was never in fear of his life.

Bosques said Warren gave a complete statement to police, admitting what he had done. Warren said he threw the gun away in the woods, and police did not locate it.

