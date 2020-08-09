Police tape
Getty Images

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a death at a motel, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 7:31 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Budget Motel at 512 Farragut Street in reference a person laying on the ground. CPR was performed on the unresponsive person, who died from unknown injuries, according to the release.

No information regarding a suspect(s) was available and police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments