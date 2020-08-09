Updated 7:50 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Greensboro police have reopened South Regional Road after closing it earlier this afternoon to conduct an investigation into an assault.
Police did not give additional details regarding the crime in their news release announcing the reopening of the road.
Posted 2:02 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Police have closed the 500 block of South Regional Road because of an assault investigation, according to a news release.
The road is closed between Burnt Poplar and Albert Pick roads. The investigation is ongoing and the roadway will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.
Motorists are advised to use caution when driving in the area or use another route.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.