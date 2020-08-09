Generic Greensboro Police (copy) (copy) (copy)
Updated 7:50 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Greensboro police have reopened South Regional Road after closing it earlier this afternoon to conduct an investigation into an assault.

Police did not give additional details regarding the crime in their news release announcing the reopening of the road.

Posted 2:02 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Police have closed the 500 block of South Regional Road because of an assault investigation, according to a news release.

The road is closed between Burnt Poplar and Albert Pick roads. The investigation is ongoing and the roadway will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Motorists are advised to use caution when driving in the area or use another route.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

