Greensboro set to take on 'forever chemicals'

As Guilford County launches a new round of testing for a specific set of potentially hazardous chemicals in residential wells near Piedmont Triad International Airport, Greensboro is looking to move forward with a treatment system that would remove nearly all traces of the substances from the city’s public drinking water in three to four years.

“We’re getting close to selecting a ... technology and we’re going to go ahead and pull the trigger on doing upgrades at our Mitchell Treatment Plant,” Greensboro Director of Water Resources Mike Borchers said Monday in reference to a $31 million project that was put on hold more than two years ago.

The technology will reduce “forever chemicals” in Greensboro’s drinking water system to “near non-detect levels,” Borchers added during an online press conference with county officials.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are widely used, long-lasting chemicals with components that break down very slowly over time.

In Guilford, the highest concentrations of PFAS have been identified close to PTI.

City officials also believe the airport area is the source of most groundwater contamination that eventually reaches the Mitchell Treatment Plant on Battleground Avenue.

Testing wells

Studies have shown that long-term exposure to forever chemicals can cause health issues in humans, but scientists have yet to conclude just how harmful they really are, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

That uncertainty makes detecting PFAS in water sources a public health priority, local officials stressed Monday.

Guilford has reached out to about 100 residents near PTI and asked for permission to test their wells for the presence of forever chemicals.

The county will host an informational meeting for those homeowners and other airport-area residents with drinking-water wells Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Road, Greensboro.

As of Monday, about three-dozen property owners had agreed to the tests, said Joe Johnson, the county’s environmental health division director. The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality will assist the county in the well sampling.

When asked Monday what options residents near PTI would have if their wells were found to have high levels of forever chemicals, Guilford Public Health Director Iulia Vann said it’s too soon to know.

“To us right now, this is a fact-finding mission,” she explained. “Until we have the results of the sampling, it’s really hard to say which way we’ll go and what will be available as far as either a connection to city water, treatment systems or anything like that.”

Decades in the making

Greensboro officials believe most of the city’s PFAS contamination is tied to the PTI “airport complex,” and that the bulk of those forever chemicals have come from the decades-long use of foams for fighting fires and in training exercises, Borchers said.

“Over time, they have basically accumulated in the environment and now we’re seeing the effects of that in our community,” he added.

PFAS also have been used since the 1940s in products including nonstick cookware, water-repellent clothing, stain resistant fabrics and carpets and some cosmetics.

In June, the EPA issued a draft advisory threshold of 0.04 parts per trillion of PFOA in drinking water, a much lower standard than the 70 parts per trillion the agency recommended in 2016.

In September, water from Lake Brandt, as it entered the Mitchell Treatment Plant, measured 4.7 parts per trillion.

Knowing the intake levels is crucial because traditional water treatment doesn’t remove PFOA from drinking water, Borchers noted.

But without federally approved limits, the city was hesitant to spend tens of millions of dollars on a treatment system that ultimately didn’t meet final standards.

“These health advisory levels, they’re very informative and they’re very beneficial as far as helping us while we’re waiting, of course, for the future regulations to come down the road,” Borchers said. “We’re being very aggressive as far as our response and very proactive to make sure that we ultimately remove (forever chemicals) from our drinking water.”

Final approval of the PFOA standards are expected by March of next year, with implementation likely in the fall, he added.

In a filing with the EPA this month in response to the proposed new rules, the National Association of Clean Water Agencies – whose members include Greensboro Water Resources – argued that the federal government wasn’t doing enough to prevent PFAS discharges into the environment and instead passing the burden of removing them to local utilities

“EPA’s current proposal unnecessarily risks shifting the cost for cleaning them up from a ‘polluter pays’ model to a ‘community pays’ model where local clean water ratepayers will be stuck with the bill,” said Adam Krantz, the association’s CEO.