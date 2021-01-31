Greensboro woman dies in SUV crash

HIGH POINT — A Greensboro woman died Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident, High Point police said in a news release.

Lauren Lomax, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police said.

Officers responded to the accident on West Green Drive, just south of Trinity Avenue, at about 1:45 p.m.

They found a white Mercedes SUV that had crashed through a chain-link fence and struck a parked truck owned by Mickey's Trucking. The SUV then bounced back into the right lane of West Green Drive.

Lomax was the lone occupant of the vehicle. There were no reports of anyone else being injured.

Police are investigating the crash.