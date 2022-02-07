Griffith fire chief charged with inflating firefighter numbers

The chief of the Griffith Volunteer Fire Department in Forsyth County was charged on Friday with two felony counts of falsifying fire incident reports, according to an announcement from Mike Causey, North Carolina insurance commissioner.
James Adam Berry was arrested by special agents of the Department of Insurance and deputies with the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office.
A spokesman for the state Department of Insurance said Berry overstated the number of firefighters who responded to incidents in an effort to obtain a higher insurance rating for his department.
Officials said that the offenses occurred between June 30, 2016, and Oct. 8, 2021.
Authorities said Berry misstated the firefighter numbers in reports submitted to the Office of State Fire Marshal and to the Forsyth County Fire Marshal's Office
A spokesman for the Department of Insurance said that when fire departments are able to report larger numbers of firefighters responding to fires, they can raise their insurance ratings, which in turn can provide better insurance rates to people who live in a fire department's coverage area.
Berry was released on a written promise to appear in court on March 10.
Berry also is a full-time employee of the Clemmons Fire Department Inc.
Clemmons Fire Chief Jerry Brooks said Berry's arrest would not affect his standing with that department. Brooks said the arrest does not involve the Clemmons department and that Berry is innocent until proven guilty.
In response to the arrest, Forsyth County Emergency Services officials released a statement saying they had contacted the Griffith department by certified mail asking for an explanation, "and to ensure steps are being taken to maintain fire protection for the Griffith Fire District."
"We have been notified of some very concerning allegations involving the fire chief of Griffith Volunteer Fire Department in southern Forsyth County," the statement reads. It is signed by Daren Ziglar, director of emergency services, and Gary Styers, fire marshal.
The two said they are both "monitoring the situation."
336-727-7369