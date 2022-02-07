Griffith fire chief charged with inflating firefighter numbers

The chief of the Griffith Volunteer Fire Department in Forsyth County was charged on Friday with two felony counts of falsifying fire incident reports, according to an announcement from Mike Causey, North Carolina insurance commissioner.

James Adam Berry was arrested by special agents of the Department of Insurance and deputies with the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office.

A spokesman for the state Department of Insurance said Berry overstated the number of firefighters who responded to incidents in an effort to obtain a higher insurance rating for his department.

Officials said that the offenses occurred between June 30, 2016, and Oct. 8, 2021.

Authorities said Berry misstated the firefighter numbers in reports submitted to the Office of State Fire Marshal and to the Forsyth County Fire Marshal's Office

A spokesman for the Department of Insurance said that when fire departments are able to report larger numbers of firefighters responding to fires, they can raise their insurance ratings, which in turn can provide better insurance rates to people who live in a fire department's coverage area.