Group protests mandatory hospital worker vaccinations in front of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

A group of 45 people protested Saturday against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations in front of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
The demonstrators held signs that said, "Stop the Mandate," "No Covid Vax Mandates," "My Body, My Choice. No Mandate" and "Jab or Job — Where Are Our Rights?"
The protesters gathered on Cloverdale Avenue near its intersection with Medical Center Boulevard.
The demonstrators chanted, "Medical freedom" and "My body, my choice." Many of the protesters work at the medical center.
Some drivers on Cloverdale Avenue honked their horns in support of the protesters. However, one driver yelled, "You are killing us" as his vehicle passed by the demonstrators.
The protest occurred as new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the positive test rate remain at elevated levels in Forsyth County and statewide as the delta variant continues to spread, mostly among unvaccinated people.
Earlier this month, Wake Forest Baptist said it will require its employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 31 as part of a statewide public-health initiative.
Novant Health Inc., which owns Forsyth Medical Center, also will require full vaccination of its employees by Sept. 15. Cone Health, which operates Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, set a July 30 deadline for beginning the vaccination requirement and an Oct. 8 deadline for submitting proof of vaccination.
Officials at Wake Forest Baptist said that 75% of its workforce of more than 19,000 employees had been fully vaccinated.
"These new variants are contributing to a 200% increase in hospitalizations — and, among our patients, 99% of those hospitalized in recent weeks have been those who are unvaccinated," Baptist said in a July 22 statement. "This further illustrates the effectiveness of the vaccine.
"By making the vaccine mandatory ... we are taking reasonable steps to make sure that our teammates — many of whom remain on the frontlines, interacting directly with people who have COVID — are protected and available to care for members of the community as we deal with the next phases of the pandemic," the statement said.
In Durham, about 100 people gathered on the sidewalk in front of Duke University Hospital Friday to protest hospitals in North Carolina making vaccines mandatory for all of their workers as a condition of employment, the News and Observer of Raleigh reported.
At Saturday's protest in Winston-Salem, Christi Overby of Tobaccoville said she disagreed with mandatory vaccinations. Overby said she is an employee of Wake Forest Baptist.
"I'm protesting mandates from the hospital," Overby said. "We feel like it should be our choice to get vaccinated."
Another protester held the sign, "From the Frontline, To the Unemployment Line."
The protester, a Davidson County resident who said he works at Baptist, declined to give his name to a Journal reporter because he feared retribution.
"The vaccine is not FDA approved," the protester said. "It's experimental. All of our lives, they (the federal government) tell us not to take experimental drugs. Now they tell us to take it."
Since December 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccination.
Christina Renegar of Yadkinville, a Baptist employee, said she also opposed mandatory vaccinations.
"It's my body," Renegar said. "It's my choice. We live in the United States of America. We are not a communist country."
336-727-7299