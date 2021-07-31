Group protests mandatory hospital worker vaccinations in front of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials at Wake Forest Baptist said that 75% of its workforce of more than 19,000 employees had been fully vaccinated.

"These new variants are contributing to a 200% increase in hospitalizations — and, among our patients, 99% of those hospitalized in recent weeks have been those who are unvaccinated," Baptist said in a July 22 statement. "This further illustrates the effectiveness of the vaccine.

"By making the vaccine mandatory ... we are taking reasonable steps to make sure that our teammates — many of whom remain on the frontlines, interacting directly with people who have COVID — are protected and available to care for members of the community as we deal with the next phases of the pandemic," the statement said.

In Durham, about 100 people gathered on the sidewalk in front of Duke University Hospital Friday to protest hospitals in North Carolina making vaccines mandatory for all of their workers as a condition of employment, the News and Observer of Raleigh reported.

At Saturday's protest in Winston-Salem, Christi Overby of Tobaccoville said she disagreed with mandatory vaccinations. Overby said she is an employee of Wake Forest Baptist.

"I'm protesting mandates from the hospital," Overby said. "We feel like it should be our choice to get vaccinated."