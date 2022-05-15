Growth, demand and privately managed parking lots strain nerves and available spots

Sadly for some — in particular merchants and restaurant owners lacking adequate parking — Donnie Collins’ story carries a familiar and hollow ring.

He came downtown with his wife for a night out last month, a nice dinner at a bumping spot on North Trade Street, and whipped into a parking spot.

Signs advertising the now ubiquitous pay-to-play lots that have popped up seemingly on every paved surface were visible, but he didn’t see them. Besides, the family car has a handicapped placard visible.

A couple days later, when a pleasant evening was just a happy memory, Collins opened his mail to an unpleasant surprise: a bill from an out-of-state company charging him $45 for parking.

“My fault for not paying better attention,” he said. “But that really left a bitter taste in my mouth. I’m not sure I’ll be going back.”

Think twice

Other stories about running afoul of the private parking police have abounded ever since the monetized lots started popping up along Trade Street and toward the western edges of downtown more than a year ago.

Every so often, social media perks up when plugged-in users such as Bo Gray find themselves similarly tagged with an unexpected invoice after a night on Trade.

“Imagine my surprise when I get a bill in the mail demanding $45 for parking in a (nearby) lot,” Gray wrote on Facebook. “This is not going a long way to making people want to come downtown on weekend nights.”

Familiar in larger cities, parking lots operated by Professional Parking Management, a company based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., popped up near popular spots on Trade and Liberty streets, Brookstown Avenue and Truist Stadium in 2021.

Professional Parking is high tech, using smart-phone apps and security cameras to monitor lots rather than a couple guys in a shack watching a portable TV or, worse, an honor system in which drivers cram folded dollar bills in metal lockboxes.

Use of the app costs $2 an hour. Not doing so results in a $45 ticket (plus assorted fees) that can jump to more than $85 if not paid promptly. Parking Management uses license plate numbers to track down motorists.

Teddy Schuhle, the owner of the parking company, said last year that the system works for building owners who have lots because they get the lion’s share of the fees and for motorists because tow trucks aren’t called unless an exit is blocked.

“We’re working with (property owners) and making them better neighbors,” he said. “It’s not that big of a deal and a hell of a lot better than having your car towed.”

Unless, of course, you find an invoice in your mail a few days after date night.

Instead of fighting or appealing — Professional Parking has an appeals process online that is responsive to some complaints — Collins wrote an old-fashioned check and put it in the mail the following Monday.

Before the check could clear, however, he received a second notice informing him that the fine had nearly doubled since payment hadn’t been received yet.

A quick check online showed that the notice had been mailed early and he was not in fact on the hook for the higher fee. But that was of little consolation.

“The ticket cost more than the meal,” Collins said. “I didn’t want any trouble with my credit (rating).

“The system seems oriented to just paying it. Restaurants can validate (parking) but it just didn’t register. Again, that’s my fault.”

Put on notice

Nevertheless, stories about rude awakenings continue to circulate and seem to multiply every few months. With another proliferation — of people and row upon row of similar-looking apartments to house them — parking will continue to fester, aggravate and infuriate.

According to 2020 Census data, the population of Census Tract I — roughly, the downtown area — was pegged at 3,239, a 60 percent increase over the 2,052 counted in 2010, and Census Tract 1 doesn’t include some of the areas near Truist Stadium.

When complaints first began to pile up, the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership was put on blast.

President Jason Thiel chalked it up initially to unfamiliarity.

“It’s about having to pay for parking,” he said in 2021. “Getting the notice in the mail is shocking to anybody.”

Now, though, with COVID restrictions in the rearview mirror (for now) and a revival of interest in downtown, complaints have ramped back up.

“I am always concerned when I hear folks not happy about their visit downtown,” he wrote in an email. “I actively listen to the calls and I have shared the concerns with the parking company.”

Alternatives do exist.

The city still owns and operates lots downtown lots that cost much less (but require more walking), and on-street parking spaces are still lined off — though finding one on a busy weekend night can be vexing.

“Parking is a familiar topic, as it is normally a point of contention downtown, as I also get occasional complaints about on-street parking and cars getting towed,” Thiel wrote.

Still, for people such as Donnie Collins — and the local businesses they’re trying to support — learning the hard way about high-tech parking may take a bite out of the bottom line.

“I do know I will be more careful if I go downtown,” he said. “I may not even go. The thing is, until something affects your pocketbook, nobody really cares.”

