Growth, student housing has some residents of neighborhood near Wake Forest University asking for new restrictions on development

Residents living in Oak Crest are neither blind nor deaf. Their memories are long, too.

Compared to many developments around the city, their neighborhood is small.

Oak Crest, though it lacks the formal designation required for tax credits, is considered historic — mostly for its location on either side of Polo Road snuggled up against the Wake Forest University campus.

But the same proximity that once made Oak Crest an idyllic place for professors to raise families now adds to residents’ worries that, absent official intervention by elected officials, the neighborhood will soon be swallowed alive by growth and demand for student housing.

“If you drive around the other end of Polo Road across University, you’ll see what we mean,” said Dave Stith, the president of the Oak Crest neighborhood association. “Wake Forest has been responsive helping with concerns about students and partying. But the city so far has been telling us there’s not much that can be done.

“We disagree.”

Visible changes

A nickel tour of the area, narrated by Stith and Doug Cunningham, the president of the University Area Neighborhood Association, shows that their concerns are valid.

Signs have sprouted in the neighborhood on either side of Polo Road: No New Student Housing in Oak Crest.

“Good to see them getting in yards,” Stith said earlier this month while driving in the area. “Have you been out behind the (Sunshine House) daycare and seen those places?”

New houses barely 10 yards apart have been built in clusters in a development called Charlton Farms, clearly meant for students. Two-thirds of the cars and SUVs parked in the driveways carry out-of-state plates. Texas, Virginia, Connecticut, Ohio, Maryland and New Jersey outnumber those with the familiar First in Flight tags.

Across Polo Road, on Fares Lane and Palm Drive, what appear to be versions of the “granny flats” OK’d earlier this year by the City Council, are being added. Those, too, look to be popular with the off-campus crowd.

“It’ll be party city over here when the students get back,” Stith said. “I’m not sure that’s what the City Council had in mind.”

Earlier this year, Council, with an eye toward adding affordable housing, approved an ordinance that allows property owners to build “accessory dwelling units” on any residential property as long as they meet certain guidelines.

The ordinance eliminated a requirement for approval by City Council. The units may be rented to anyone, not just immediate family members.

Seeing that proliferation of student housing so close, therefore, has made some Oak Crest homeowners antsy.

They fear the same sort of development in their neighborhood. Property value, of course, plays a significant role. So, too, do concerns about changes to quality of life.

It’s an extension of age-old town vs. gown arguments that exist in nearly every college town in America.

“Of course NIMBY (an acronym for Not In My Back Yard) is part of it,” Stith. “We’d be lying if we said it wasn’t.”

Still, Cunningham added, neighborhood groups aren’t trying to ban renting to students. “Property owners have rights,” he said. “We’re not saying that at all.”

What they’d like is for officials to add a layer of protection called a “neighborhood conservation overlay.”

An NCO, as they’re known to planners and zoning officials, can restrict property owners from subdividing larger lots into small parcels and lock them into certain minimum setbacks for new construction.

“It’s a tool that … makes (new construction) compatible and consistent with what’s already there,” said Chris Murphy, the director of the City/County Planning and Development Services department.

Property rights issue

None of that sounds controversial — at least not until the rights of property owners are factored in.

State law used to stipulate that 65% of a neighborhood’s residents had to agree to change standards about lot sizes and setbacks.

That changed in the 1990s when legislators, at the behest of the League of Municipalities, county commissioners and land-use lawyers, rewrote planning statutes to say that NCOs must be approved by local elected officials.

“Only municipalities can make that change now,” Murphy said.

In practical terms, unless a neighborhood has more than 75% of property owners in support of an NCO, approvals are few and far between.

“We have a few here in Forsyth County,” Murphy said. “Country Club Estates has one. Mallard Lakes and one off Vest Mill Road near the medical offices. Not many.”

For Oak Crest, with more than 40% of homes owned by investors and another 15 or so acres purchased recently by a group called Fred’s Road LLC, getting City Council to approve regulations on new construction is a long shot.

“We haven’t even decided what we’re going to do, whether we’re going to break it up into parcels and sell lots or build houses,” said Ashley Carros, one of LLC’s owners. “We’re just gathering data on the highest/best use.”

Building will add to the city’s tax base, she said, and help improve existing infrastructure.

“We’re opposed to (an NCO,)” Carros said. “Not just for us, obviously, but for anyone who wants to build on or improve their property.”

In essence, asking for a neighborhood conservation overlay amounts to a preventative that would limit development.

“We’ve heard neighbors’ concerns,” Murphy said, “but there are no specific development proposals in our office.”

As to the emergence of large granny flats — in essence, building a smaller second (or third) house on a lot originally restricted to one — there’s not much recourse at this point.

“Council was concerned about folks trying to build rental communities with the potential to maximize return on investment,” Murphy said. “Theoretically it could happen. There’s no way to preclude it.

“There are limitations in the state law — for example you can’t say that the main dwelling has to be owner-occupied — that can allow folks to take advantage of the rules.”

Still, that won’t stop some Oak Crest residents from pushing for whatever protections they can.

“We have to try,” Stith said. “We can see what could be coming.”