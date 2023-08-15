Guerrilla RF reported Tuesday a higher year-over-year quarterly loss at $3.8 million for the second quarter.

By comparison, the Greensboro wireless semiconductor company had a $4 million loss in the first quarter and a $2.7 million loss a year ago.

Guerrilla RF had an earnings loss of 56 cents, compared with a loss of 62 cents in the first quarter and a loss of 49 cents a year ago.

The company reported a 22.4% jump in total revenues to $3.7 million, compared with a 16.4% decline in the first quarter to $3.2 million.

However, operating expenses rose 27.2% to $5.6 million after being up 33.1% in the first quarter to $5.4 million.

The company projects third-quarter revenue in the $3 million to $3.5 million range.

The company has 70 local employees and 75 overall. Its main focus is providing monolithic microwave integrated circuits for the automotive, 5G infrastructure and cellular booster markets.

Ryan Pratt, the company’s founder and chief executive, said in a statement that the revenue growth “demonstrates the ongoing traction that we’ve generated from our expanding product sales in the automotive sector, 5G infrastructure sector and other growth markets.”

“Our customer commitment remains strong with a backlog of $5.6 million compared to $3.3 million during the same period last year. Our booked business increased 67.3% during the first half of the year, representing a growing demand for our products.”

In July, Guerrilla RF said it would not proceed — for now — on an initial public offering with an expected listing with Nasdaq. Guerilla said both moves have been postponed “due to unfavorable market conditions.”

However, it said it continues to prepare to uplist to a senior stock exchange. The stock currently trades on the Over-the-Counter market.

Meanwhile, Guerrilla said it is “actively engaged in discussions with existing investors for a multi-million-dollar investment” that it projects completing “in the next few weeks.”

Such an investment, the company said, “will satisfy its short-term capital requirements and allow it to explore other options concurrently with its uplisting plans.”