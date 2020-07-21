Closings in Greensboro (copy)

Guilford County is closing its Greensboro courthouse for most services on July 22 and 23 after at least one courthouse employee tested positive for COVID-19.

GREENSBORO — Guilford County is closing its Greensboro courthouse for most services Wednesday and Thursday after at least one courthouse employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Only courts involving juvenile delinquency, Department of Health and Human Services court and first appearances will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, according to an order signed by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge John Craig and Chief District Court Judge Teresa Vincent.

All other courts are suspended and are expected to resume on Friday, according to a news release.

Bookkeeping, civil judgments, juvenile, estates and special proceedings of the Clerk of Courts Office will remain open.

There are no changes to services at the High Point courthouse.

“Our plan includes temporary closure of the areas impacted to allow for cleaning and additional testing for employees when deemed appropriate by Health Officials," Clerk of Superior Court Lisa Tonkins-Johnson said in the news release. "Once cleared to do so, employees will return to work, hopefully with only a few days of service delays to the public.

