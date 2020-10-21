Guilford sheriff's office says deputy who died Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, recommends courthouse visitors get tested

GREENSBORO — A Guilford County sheriff's deputy who worked as a bailiff at the downtown courthouse died Wednesday and officials are advising anyone who visited a courtroom where the deputy worked on Monday to get tested for COVID-19 as a precaution.

The deputy tested positive for COVID-19 after falling ill Tuesday and seeking treatment at a local hospital, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The deputy was tested for the virus when admitted to the hospital.

While no medical professionals have linked the positive COVID-19 test result to the deputy’s death, the sheriff's office said it is advising anyone who may have been in proximity to the deputy get tested as a precaution.

The deputy spent time in Courtrooms 1C, 1D, 2B and 2C, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy's name hasn't been released, pending family notification.

“Today, our team suffered a terrible loss," Sheriff Danny Rogers said in the release. "No words can adequately express our sadness.”

Court officials on Wednesday announced the courthouse in Greensboro was closing early that afternoon because of a report of a sheriff's office employee testing positive for the virus. Most operations at the courthouse downtown are closed through the end of the day on Tuesday. It marked the second time in as many weeks the courthouse closed because of a positive COVID-19 test result from someone working there.