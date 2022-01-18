Gun buyback brought in more than 500 firearms Saturday in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police bought 516 guns from local residents during the city's gun buyback event Saturday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, the city said Tuesday.

The event was part of a citywide effort to reduce gun violence in the community, according to a statement from Winston-Salem. Police accepted unloaded guns with no questions asked.

The $99,000 used to buy the guns came from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Relief Fund.

"Our communities are suffering because of a nationwide increase in violence, especially gun violence," Police Chief Catrina Thompson said. "We're dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are also dealing with a gun violence epidemic that is shattering families.

"I am pleading with the everyone in our community to seek active and effective partnerships with the citizens of Winston-Salem and any community organizations who are committed to the safety of our city."

At Saturday's event, police collected 329 handguns, 177 long guns and 10 semi-automatic rifles, the city said. Two of the guns that were collected had been reported stolen, the city said.