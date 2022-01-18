Gun buyback brought in more than 500 firearms Saturday in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police bought 516 guns from local residents during the city's gun buyback event Saturday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, the city said Tuesday.
The event was part of a citywide effort to reduce gun violence in the community, according to a statement from Winston-Salem. Police accepted unloaded guns with no questions asked.
The $99,000 used to buy the guns came from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Relief Fund.
"Our communities are suffering because of a nationwide increase in violence, especially gun violence," Police Chief Catrina Thompson said. "We're dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are also dealing with a gun violence epidemic that is shattering families.
"I am pleading with the everyone in our community to seek active and effective partnerships with the citizens of Winston-Salem and any community organizations who are committed to the safety of our city."
At Saturday's event, police collected 329 handguns, 177 long guns and 10 semi-automatic rifles, the city said. Two of the guns that were collected had been reported stolen, the city said.
"Those guns will be stored as evidence, and efforts will be made to return the firearms to their owners," the city said.
Officers also collected BB guns, pellet guns and ammunition, the city said.
The collected guns are in storage and will be properly disposed of in accordance with state laws, the city said.
