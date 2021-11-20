Gun buyback event brings long lines at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

People lined up in their vehicles to participate in the city's gun buyback event Saturday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
Drivers sat in their vehicles on Shorefair Drive, Coliseum Drive and 27th Street for the drive-thru event. The buyback was staged at the fairgrounds' Leaf Lot at 2885 Shorefair Drive.
When drivers arrived at that site, officers removed the guns from their vehicles' trunks.
Police then checked those guns with a national database to determine if the guns were stolen or used in a crime, said Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department.
The police department will destroy the guns that cleared that process, Boyd said.
Officers did not ask any questions of those who turned in guns in an effort to encourage more people to do so.
Police collected a total of 367 guns, consisting of handguns, long guns and assault rifles, Boyd said. Officers bought guns from drivers of 133 vehicles that traveled through the parking lot off Shorefair Drive.
The city provided $50,000 for the event, and police paid each seller $100 to $200 for guns.
"Many people still safely surrendered their guns after the buyback money was gone," Boyd said.
The money was part of the city's Coronavirus Local Fiscal Relief Fund, the city said.
"A byproduct of the pandemic was increase of violence, so the city must use some of this money as a way to curb violence," Boyd said.
City officials have held buybacks in past years, most recently in 2014. During the gun buyback held in March 2014, the city collected 364 weapons.
The guns collected Saturday will help improve safety within the local community, said Barbara Burke, a member of the Winston-Salem City Council.
"Any gun we can get out of the community cannot be used to commit crimes," Burke said. "Any gun that we buy back today, a child will not have access to."
Saturday's buyback program is just one effort to address violence, Burke said.
"Gun violence in our community is a massive problem," Burke said. "It's going to take multilayer solutions to address this gun violence."
Tim Frye of Lewisville said he participated in Saturday's event so he could sell 40 handguns.
"I wanted to get rid to them," Frye said. "The way that people are breaking into houses, I was afraid that they might get stolen."
Frye said he had so many guns because his neighbors told him that some areas of Forsyth County are dangerous.
Ellen Cervo of Winston-Salem said she turned in a handgun that her friend urged her to get to protect herself.
"I'm 77. I live alone and I'm not married," Cervo said. "I have never taken care of a handgun before, and I never went to the shooting range."
Merlin Scales of Mount Airy said he earned $1,150 when he sold a group of handguns and rifles to the city.
"Christmas is coming and Santa Claus is on his sled," Scales said. "Right here is the money, and my next stop is Sam's Club. A lot of this money is going for Christmas presents."
Jerry Stockton of Winston-Salem also said he planned to use the money he received for selling his three guns to buy Christmas gifts.
"I had a couple of guns at the house that I needed to get rid of," Stockton said. "They just didn't need to be around anymore."
336-727-7299