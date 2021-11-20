Gun buyback event brings long lines at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

The money was part of the city's Coronavirus Local Fiscal Relief Fund, the city said.

"A byproduct of the pandemic was increase of violence, so the city must use some of this money as a way to curb violence," Boyd said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

City officials have held buybacks in past years, most recently in 2014. During the gun buyback held in March 2014, the city collected 364 weapons.

The guns collected Saturday will help improve safety within the local community, said Barbara Burke, a member of the Winston-Salem City Council.

"Any gun we can get out of the community cannot be used to commit crimes," Burke said. "Any gun that we buy back today, a child will not have access to."

Saturday's buyback program is just one effort to address violence, Burke said.

"Gun violence in our community is a massive problem," Burke said. "It's going to take multilayer solutions to address this gun violence."

Tim Frye of Lewisville said he participated in Saturday's event so he could sell 40 handguns.

"I wanted to get rid to them," Frye said. "The way that people are breaking into houses, I was afraid that they might get stolen."