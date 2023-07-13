Darn fine Thursday ahead. If you like sweat trickling down your back.

GREENSBORO - The number, by itself, shouldn’t be all that frightening.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration reported what’s been billed as a “sizable increase” in the number of firearms nabbed in carry-on bags at security checkpoints at Piedmont Triad International Airport over the first half of the year.

Ready for it? 12.

That’s up from seven in the first half of 2022 and a grand total of 15 for the entirety of 2022.

Across the entirety of these United States, TSA agents found 6,542 firearms in carry-on bags in 2022 at 260 different airports.

Yeah, 12 guns at PTI is 12 too many. The same applies to 6,542 guns in the nation.

Still, other statistics ought to be baked into the equation. Context matters.

For example, according to data collected by PTI, there were 788,318 “enplanements” at the airport in 2022 - an average 65,693 per month.

(“Enplanements,” by the way, is the term PTI uses. I’d think “departures” is the better word, but then again, I speak English.)

Nationally, the math on the 6,542 guns found in carry-ons works out to 18 per day. The context there is that according to the Federal Aviation Administration, some 2.9 million passengers “enplane” every day, too.

For a lot of reasons, no reliable data about the actual number of firearms in North Carolina or the nation exists. We just have educated guesses that statisticians extrapolate from a range of official sources.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (an industry group) keeps tabs on FBI data about background checks for gun sales and reported that some 16.4 million were conducted in 2022.

Per the Pew Research Center and the Rand Corp., 45.8 percent of North Carolinians live in a household where guns - pistols, rifles and/or shotguns - are owned. With a population of 10.55 million, the math works out to more than 5 million people with proximity and easy access to a firearm.

Again, in that context, 12 is barely a blip.

There’s probably 10 times that number locked inside vehicles in long-term parking at PTI. Hell, next time you’re stuck in traffic on Wendover Avenue (or University Parkway in Winston-Salem), look around. In all likelihood, there are 12 handguns stashed within arm’s reach in the cars and trucks around you.

Smart money says that the 12 guns found in carry-on bags at PTI belonged to gun slobs who lost track of their weapons or forgot they were strapped.

Responsible gun owners, those who’ve taken the time to attend training concealed carry classes, have little patience for the slobs and the oafs.

Any increase in the number of guns found doesn’t mean that we’re at any greater risk of hijacking or an act of terrorism.

Rather, it’s a combination of better airport screening and passenger stupidity.

How else to explain the gun found stuffed inside a raw chicken last year at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport? Florida. Naturally.

Now, the additional statistical context doesn’t mean that the TSA (or local police) should hand the guns back when some bonehead says, "My bad."

Fines of up to $15,000 seem fair as does losing pre-screening privileges for up to 5 years.

I’d even suggest putting the gun slobs in special screening lines complete with cavity searches. Bet that would cause the numbers to drop immediately.

Decision day

WINSTON-SALEM - After months of interviews, water cooler speculation about who will slip into the big chair as the new city manager will come to a merciful end at a specially called meeting scheduled Friday morning.

Even if you’re only an occasional voter who can only identify Mayor Allen Joines out of the nine elected officials in the city - the man is everywhere - the choice of a new city manager matters.

That’s because a city manager, under the council-manager form of local government used by Winston-Salem since 1948, wields more power, authority and responsibility than even an elected mayor.

Basically that means elected officials - council members - set policy but hire a nonpartisan professional to deal with the day to day

Get it right, then a city of 252,000 residents with 2,400 employees and an overall budget of $627.6 million will continue to operate more or less smoothly.

And if the decision is wrong, if Council picks someone with a thin skin, indecisive or a poor leader, chaos and an employee exodus may well follow.

Ask members of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education - or better yet, classroom teachers - how some of their hiring decisions since the retirement of Don Martin have worked out.