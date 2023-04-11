GREENSBORO — A grim Tuesday.

A line of placards sits in front of the Melvin Municipal Building practically begging to tell their stories.

Set against orange or blue backgrounds, each contains a name and photograph. Some, on the back, have a few words about the individuals printed on the back.

In Memory of Tommy Thurman …. January 1, 1978-July 23, 2021 … Age at Death: 43

In Memory of Mark Freedman … October 5, 1957-November 3, 2020 … Age at Death: 63

In Memory of Brandon Smith … March 21, 1993-September 21, 2021 .. Age at Death: 28

The cardboard placards, each roughly the size of a ‘For Sale’ sign, were set out by an organization called Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence — the point of the display self-evident in the group name.

On and on they go, an unbroken line set out in a circle crying out for someone to notice.

On Monday morning — barely two hours after news that four people had been shot to death in Louisville, at least the nation’s 146th mass shooting in the first 100 days of the year — few did.

A trickle of residents with pressing legal business streamed into the nearby Guilford County Courthouse, a concrete monolith that dominates what passes for a town square. A bored security guard stood outside City Hall smoking while a hot dog vendor set up for the lunch trade.

A few of the signs had been blown over by wind, but no one stopped to look. A handful of passersby glanced but didn’t break stride.

The people pictured, more than 100, all died from gunshots. Some were victims of domestic violence, some killed during robberies and others by their own hand.

Four more people died inside a bank in downtown Louisville — a fifth died overnight. The atrocity captured attention. But not for long.

The usual gestures, the thoughts, the prayers and the flags lowered to half-staff, would be offered.

Before long, the names of the five people in Louisville would be remembered only by their family and friends.

Perhaps their names would someday be added to cardboard signs to take their places in the never-ending line of people killed by gunfire.

Or perhaps not.

Reproductive rights roundtable

GREENSBORO — Fresh off the latest salvo in a legal battle over access to abortion, federal officials determined to support reproductive rights fanned out in a public-relations drive.

Xavier Becerra, the U.S. secretary of the department of health and human services, and U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning were scheduled to host a roundtable discussion about abortion rights on UNCG’s Union Square campus today at 11 a.m.

The event is slated to last for about 90 minutes. In announcing the roundtable, Manning said in a prepared statement that she and Becerra will host "abortion care providers and reproductive health-care professionals" to discuss recent development and issues specific to North Carolina.

Redeployment of resources

WINSTON-SALEM — High-school students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools may have experienced a surprise when returning to campus this morning following spring break.

Metal detectors — some newly purchased and others redeployed from middle-schools — were sent to campuses as part of an effort to increase efficiency in carrying out safety checks.

School officials announced the move earlier this month, noting that the use of metal detectors can require several staff members and take up to 90 minutes to complete.

By putting more detectors in high schools, officials hope to cut that time in half.

“We’re going to ask for some patience from students and parents because there’s a learning curve for us. Not only are we training our staff on how to run metal detectors, it’s something that teachers are not typically prepared to do,” said Jonathan Wilson, the chief program officer of safety and security for the school system when the changes were announced.