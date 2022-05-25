Gun violence protesters gather outside Richard Burr's Winston-Salem office

About 20 protesters lined First Street near Five Points on Wednesday afternoon pleading for Sen. Richard Burr to "do something" about gun violence in the wake of Tuesday’s school shooting in Texas.

"Enough is enough," said protest organizer Valerie Brockenbrough. "How many children have to die before politicians do something? As a mother with three children, I could not sit at home and do the things I usually do."

The protest started around 3:30 p.m. and a number of drivers passing through the busy intersection blew their horns in seeming agreement.

One woman waiting in line to travel west through the intersection rolled down her window and shouted encouragement, saying people need to think of themselves as living in a village.

Allison Brandy, holding a sign that read "Stop gun violence now," called herself a retired school teacher who thinks there’s "no reason for people to be able to legally buy assault weapons."

"It is just crazy," she said. "I wish we could do like Australia and everyone just turn their guns in."

Protesters said Burr was not in his office off Five Points, but some said they planned to turn in signatures they were collecting on the backs of their signs.”

Heather MacKenzie shared a text exchange she has with her daughter, a third grade teacher in Raleigh, who told her mother she had her children reading “Wemberly Worried,” and naming their fears aloud. The book is about a mouse consumed with worry.

Ruby Kinder, a junior at UNC Chapel Hill, said a lot of her peers were taking part in protests elsewhere today. She called it "an everyday thing” for students to get text messages about a threat.

Sophie Brickenbrough, a daughter of the protest organizer, said she’s in the eighth grade.

"I think there should be no more children that have to die before there is change," she said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.