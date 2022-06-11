Gunfire, shootings roil city on a random Sunday afternoon

Within minutes of starting his workday last Sunday as the on-duty shift commander, Lt. Daniel Battjes stepped out from behind a pair of patrol cars to answer as best he could questions about a drive-by shooting — the second in back-to-back-to-back-to-back calls about gunshot victims.

Whether it’s his nature or learned behavior from years of dealing with similar incidents, Battjes seemed calm as he relayed details gleaned from officers first to the scene.

The call came in just before 4 p.m. and was broadcast initially as a juvenile, perhaps a young child, having been shot while playing basketball in front of a house at the 2700 block of Patria Street.

“That was not correct,” Battjes said. “A 22-year-old male was shot one time in the chest.”

Though it certainly was not his intention to do so, one big takeaway was made clear by circumstance — and reinforced later by an official news release.

A black Nissan had pulled to the front of the house, Battjes said “there was an exchange of gunfire.” Devin Rhyahd Sebastian, of Sumter, S.C, had been wounded and the implication was that the general public had not been at risk.

About an hour later, the kicker rolled in near the bottom of a press release issued by police.

“This appears to be a targeted incident, not a random act of violence.”

Or, put another way: Nobody was aiming at you; it’s just another day in Winston-Salem, USA.

Shots fired

The afternoon’s first reported shooting, one that didn’t rate a press release or a prompt response to a public-records request, was phoned in about 2:30 p.m.

Gunshots were reported in Southside, perhaps in or around the 1400 block of Waughtown Street.

Twenty minutes later, dispatchers relayed via radio additional information. A victim, perhaps a woman, may have been shot at a house on Pleasant Street. Officers should look for a red or gray Mercury Grand Marquis.

“I don’t know anything about that one,” Battjes said. “That was a few minutes before we got to work.”

As the night shift commander, he wouldn’t have known. That’d be someone else’s responsibility. But before he and the other officers on duty clocked out early Monday, they’d be run ragged by four reported shootings.

Just another day in Winston-Salem, USA.

Mass shootings, the sort that killed 10 in a grocery store in Buffalo last month or 19 little kids (and two teachers) in Uvalde, Texas, grab the nation’s attention and prompt calls for toughening the nation’s gun laws likely to go unheeded.

It was the same in 2018 after 17 high-school students and staff were shot to death in Parkland, Fla., and in 2012 when 20 elementary school students (and six teachers) were slaughtered in Newtown, Conn.

But the other thornier — and much, much more widespread — part of the nation’s epidemic of gun violence played out in Winston-Salem when four shootings were reported within a matter of six hours across the city on an ordinary Sunday in June.

Sadly, that’s not uncommon.

Just in the last seven months, eight people were injured in three shootings on Nov. 13. Just last month, on May 15, seven people were injured by gunfire in a single day.

Exact statistics about gun violence can be difficult to come by for a lot of reasons. Aggravated assaults listed in FBI statistics are not required to be broken down by weapons (knife, gun, blunt object etc.) Federal law makes it difficult to study gun violence as a health problem.

However, in a 2020 Winston-Salem Police Department end of year report prepared for City Council, a few categories provide some insight.

Police responded that year to 2,914 calls about discharging a firearm in the city, 186 calls about shooting victims and 220 calls about a subject with a firearm

The heck of it is, there is no easy explanation — or quick fix.

The weapons used Sunday were handguns, not military style assault weapons used in higher profile incidents, and police, despite their best efforts, can’t pinpoint a neat and tidy explanation.

“We can’t really say ‘Hey, there’s a gang war.’ There’s nothing like that,” said Lt. Greg Dorn of the WSPD’s criminal-investigations division in January following a record-breaking year in 2021 in which 44 people were killed in the city — 39 by gunfire. “It’s just sporadic killings and people just being mean to one another and no self-control.

“And gun accessibility, I’m sure, is an issue.”

'Sick of it'

Gun accessibility certainly was no hurdle in Winston-Salem Sunday.

Barely two hours passed before dispatchers lit up police radio with another reported shooting, the third since lunchtime.

A 63-year-old woman, Queen Ester Gaither, was shot in the thigh while sitting in her front yard on Old Rural Hall Road about 6 p.m. Her injury was not life-threatening, Battjes said, and Gaither likely would be released quickly from the emergency room.

Two drive-by shootings that left two people wounded two hours into a Sunday shift.

“It’s nothing related, but yeah, the circumstances are similar,” Battjes said. “We’ve been busy today.”

Later, the police department would use the exact same verbiage to report Gaither’s shooting as was used to describe Sebastian’s earlier.

“This appears to be a targeted incident, not a random act of violence,” a news release reads.

(The day’s fourth reported shooting would be called in just after 8 p.m. A 45-year-old man, William Lamont Robinson, was shot in the arm during an attempted robbery on New Walkertown Road.)

Just another day in Winston-Salem, USA

The crowd that gathered earlier Sunday afternoon on Patria Street could have been anywhere, anytime on any day.

As surely as sirens follow gunfire, so, too, do the curious and the fearful leave their homes to see what’s going on.

“What now? I’m sick of this (stuff),” muttered one young woman holding a child’s hand.

Another neighbor, a man named Troy Davis, just shrugged his shoulders when asked if he was worried.

“A high school kid was shot to death right down there two years ago,” Davis said, gesturing toward a house on South Main two blocks away. “I mean, it’s everywhere.”

Indeed, Olajuwon Tillman, a 15-year-old student at Parkland High School, was gunned down in the street about a block away in December 2019 following a fight at school.

As for the 22-year-old man who got shot during an exchange of gunfire, Davis said he was oddly relieved to learn that it wasn’t a random act and that a child hadn’t been hit by a stray.

“People were saying that it was a kid,” said Davis. “I mean, it’s good that it wasn’t, right?”

Directly across the street from where Sebastian was shot, men replacing a roof barely slowed their pace despite the commotion. A nail gun secured shingles as quickly as the trigger could be pulled: Thoop. Thoop. Thoop.

Just another day in Winston-Salem, USA.

