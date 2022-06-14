Gunman in murder-suicide was likely the husband, Davidson County sheriff says

Investigators say a 47-year-old man shot his wife then turned the gun on himself at a Davidson County home over the weekend.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said the bodies of James Shamel III and his wife, Melanie Shamel, 52, were found Sunday at 10:56 a.m. at a home on Old Mill Farm Road in Lexington. Officers went to the scene after neighbors called them, Sheriff Richie Simmons said.

Simmons said that Melanie Shamel's body has been taken for an autopsy, though James Shamel's body has not been.

Simmons would not say whether there is a history of domestic violence between James Shamel and Melanie Shamel.

The sheriff’s department said that investigators are not looking for other suspects in the deaths.

