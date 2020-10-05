Gunshot wounds to head and torso killed man who led deputies on chase in Clemmons, autopsy report said.

A Forsyth County man who led sheriff's deputies on a mile-long chase in Clemmons this past March died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso, according to an autopsy report released Monday.

Christopher Joel Mock, 45, had six gunshot wounds, including one to his head and three to his torso. Mock also had irregular abrasions and superficial lacerations on his face, torso and other parts of his body that were caused by bullets that struck other areas near Mock. The autopsy report said that four other bullets and metallic fragments were recovered at the scene.

The bullet that struck Mock's head went through the skull, grazed the cerebellum and hit a vertebrae. Other bullets went through soft tissue and resulted in fractures in his right shoulder blade, a bone in the left hand and a bone in the left forearm, the autopsy report said.

Mock also had an abnormally enlarged heart and plaque buildup in major heart vessels. According to a toxicology report, he also had methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system.