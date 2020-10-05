Gunshot wounds to head and torso killed man who led deputies on chase in Clemmons, autopsy report said.

A Forsyth County man who led sheriff's deputies on a mile-long chase in Clemmons this past March died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso, according to an autopsy report released Monday.
Christopher Joel Mock, 45, had six gunshot wounds, including one to his head and three to his torso. Mock also had irregular abrasions and superficial lacerations on his face, torso and other parts of his body that were caused by bullets that struck other areas near Mock. The autopsy report said that four other bullets and metallic fragments were recovered at the scene.
The bullet that struck Mock's head went through the skull, grazed the cerebellum and hit a vertebrae. Other bullets went through soft tissue and resulted in fractures in his right shoulder blade, a bone in the left hand and a bone in the left forearm, the autopsy report said.
Mock also had an abnormally enlarged heart and plaque buildup in major heart vessels. According to a toxicology report, he also had methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system.
On March 24, Mock had been a person of interest in the disappearance of his on-and-off girlfriend, Toni Renee Handy, who was later found dead by Winston-Salem police investigators the same day as the chase.
At 1:50 p.m. March 24, a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy saw Handy's truck near the intersection of Clemmons and Hampton roads. After checking the truck's license plate, the deputy tried to pull Handy's truck over.
Mock, who was driving the truck, didn't stop and led deputies on a mile-long chase through the area, including the shopping center parking lot on Lewisville-Clemmons Road where the Lowe's Food and Staples office-supply stores are located. Mock went through the parking lot, hopped a curb and collided with another truck.
Four deputies — M.M. Luffman, A.K. Mills, C.W. Nowlin and E.L. Rivera-Correa — fired their weapons. According to the sheriff's office, the deputies shot Mock after he didn't comply with their commands. The sheriff's office has not released any other information about the shooting.
The State Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill will decide whether the deputies used excessive or appropriate force. O'Neill could not be reached for comment Monday.
The sheriff's office has said that the deputies are on active duty and have temporary assignments.
Gidget Spencer, Handy's daughter, told the Winston-Salem Journal that Mock had sent her several Facebook messages, which led her to report Handy missing. In one of those messages, Mock falsely told Spencer that Handy had COVID-19 and was in quarantine.
According to search warrants, Mock told his ex-wife that he had accidentally shot Handy and then shot her again, killing her. The search warrants said that when Winston-Salem police officers entered Handy's house, they found blood spatter on the walls and several handwritten notes that referenced COVID-19.
Handy was last seen March 20 at the Murphy Express gas station at 3820 Oxford Station Way, where she worked. The station is just off Hanes Mall Boulevard, near Hobby Lobby. She was seen getting into her pickup with Mock. Spencer said she talked to her mother the next day, March 21. Her mother told her she was going into work and would call her back. Handy never did.
Search warrants said Handy did not return to work after March 20. Sherry Lange, a manager at the gas station, told police she received a text message from Handy reading, "Hey sorry to do you like this but I won't be in for awhile."
In the text message, according to search warrants, Handy said she feared getting the coronavirus.
"They fixing to call a quarantine anyway," the text message said.
