Standing out — whether in name, location or product mix — is at the heart of Habatat Galleries NC, the latest addition to the Winston-Salem arts scene.

The glassworks retail gallery opened in March at 3600 Yadkinville Road under the ownership of Jay and Claudia Scott.

Habatat Galleries "Flow Aqua Green" by Karin Morch at the Winston-Salem showroom of Habatat Galleries glass studio.

The Scotts credit the previous building owner with doing most of the renovations to the 1920s former gas station location that made it the ideal site.

Business hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, although Jay Scott said it's likely the majority of sales will remain tilted toward online for the short term.

A phone call typically is required to get specific pricing on most online items that range from $2,000 into six figures.

The local gallery is a smaller version of a consignment-type venue that the Scotts own and operate in West Palm Beach, Fla. A third location in the Detroit suburbs is run by members of the founding Boone and Hampson families who launched the first Habatat in 1971.

The local gallery offers visitors and customers snippets of some of the finest glass art in the world, with the Scotts working with private collectors, interior designers, architects and art consultants.

Scott said the local gallery features glasswork at a lower average cost — in the $2,000 to $15,000 range — than what's typically sold in the West Palm Beach gallery. While Habatat's clientele tend to be retirees with disposable income, Scott said "there are younger people who are beginning to collect these items."

"I really don’t know what my clientele will look like in the Triad to be honest," he said.

****

The Scotts flash knowing smiles in anticipation of the most obvious question: Why is Habatat spelled that way?

The short answer is that two of the gallery's original founders, Linda and Thomas Boone, liked the concept of a "habitat," but didn't want to be confused with Habitat for Humanity, the nonprofit.

"They viewed Habatat as being embraced by art," Scott said.

Scott said he and his wife acquired not only the domain name for Habatat Galleries, but also Habitat Galleries "because we were getting so many emails bouncing back because people were typing in 'Habitat.'"

Habatat Galleries "Lotus" by Martin Blank at the Winston-Salem showroom of Habatat Galleries glass studio.

A confluence of events led the couple to set up shop in Winston-Salem.

"We moved here during COVID because my brother moved up here, and we fell in love with the area," Scott said. "We decided that since we were living here most of the time, and I had been wanting to open a second gallery, it just made sense to do it here."

The area represented "a good, central location, close enough to Asheville, Charlotte and Raleigh without having to pay the cost for opening and doing business there," Scott explained.

****

Scott said his gallery in West Palm Beach sells hundreds of pieces a year, offering artists and buyers "a good rotation on display."

He added that with the Habatat brand being around since 1971, it has led to establishing artist-marketer relationships spanning the globe.

"What you'll find here typically are one-of-a-kind glass sculptures from all over the world," Scott said. "Glasswork really seems to captivate people's attention."

Even though the bulk of sales are online, he said that when people come to the gallery "there is a 'wow' factor."

"Fortunately, when someone makes the first purchase, a second, third or more tends to follow. My job is easier now, and we have a waiting list of artists who want to be shown by Habatat. They find me for the most part."

Although Scott said that the initial glasswork on display "is pretty representative of what we provide, there are a few North Carolina artists I am highlighting here."

Scott cited among his most enticing pieces two intricate cubes made by renowned local artist Jon Kuhn, who operated out of a Winston-Salem studio for decades before moving to Kernersville.

Kuhn works in glass that is cut, polished and fused into a myriad of shapes from the inside out. He has cultivated a relationship with Habatat Galleries since 1977, providing glassware often ranging in the six-figure range.

Habatat Galleries "Amorphous Purple" by Ivana Masitova at the Winston-Salem showroom of Habatat Galleries glass studio.

"These pieces are absolutely amazing," said Scott while giving a spin to one of the cubes. "Jon is really one of the best out there in the world."

Kuhn said the Habatat galleries have been one of the most important and steadiest outlets for his creations. He explained that before the Great Recession of 2008, his glasswork would exceed $1 million in annual sales through Habatat.

In recent years, it continues to exceed six figures at an average of about 40 to 50 pieces sold per year.

"They have always done a good job for us, and when one sells, I will provide them with another," Kuhn said.

Plus, Kuhn said, now that there is a Habatat Galleries in his backyard "I don't have to make those long drives to West Palm Beach anymore."

****

Another thing that attracted the Scotts to Winston-Salem was its reputation as the "City of Arts and Innovation."

"We're looking forward to expanding our group of local art collectors, but I know there's a long ways to go to get connected at the local level as we would like," Scott said. "That will all happen naturally."

Habatat Galleries "Rainbow Bear" and "Lighting Bear" by Dan Friday at the Winston-Salem showroom of Habatat Galleries glass studio.

Chase Law, president and chief executive of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, said that the Scotts' vision for Habatat Gallery "supports the work we are championing at the council."

"By continuing to evolve artistic offerings for the community, Winston-Salem will be able to welcome additional arts enthusiasts and collectors from across our region," Law said.

Scott said that the galleries' overall success "can be chalked up to a lot of hard work, like any small business."

"I am humbled by the reputation that Habatat has built over these years — it's priceless," Scott said. "I don't want to do what everyone else does. I want to be unique and to stand out to make a lasting, long-term presence in our new home."