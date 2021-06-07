Habitat for Humanity plans grand opening Saturday for fourth ReStore location

Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County is holding a grand opening Saturday for its fourth ReStore store at 2551 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.
The event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Planned activities include: a ribbon cutting by Greater Winston-Salem Inc.; food trucks; giveaways; and chalk painting demonstrations.
Regular retail hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Habitat estimates the new store will generate enough revenue to fund two Habitat homes a year.
The other ReStores at 608 Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem, 619 N. Main St. in Kernersville and 6499 Shallowford Road in Lewisville will have additional discounts on select items on Saturday.
Habitat ReStores accept donations of new and used, resalable furniture, appliances, accessories and building supplies. The items are resold at prices lower than retail stores, and revenue goes toward Habitat’s mission of helping local families purchase quality, affordable homes.
Since its founding in 1985, Habitat Forsyth has built, remodeled or repaired more than 500 homes for local families.
