Habitat Forsyth promotes George Redd to chief executive post

Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County said Monday it has selected George Redd IV to be its next chief executive and executive director, effective April 4.

Redd is being promoted from chief program officer. He has been with the local Habitat chapter for four years and with the nonprofit group for 10 years when including his six years with Habitat Greater Greensboro.

Redd is the first African American man to lead Habitat Forsyth.

The position had been open since June when Mike Campbell stepped down. Kelly Mitter has served as interim chief executive and executive director

Redd has been responsible for homeownership and family services programs, life skills and home maintenance education classes that are open to the community and Habitat families, and the home repair program.

Since joining Habitat Forsyth, he helped establish the Youth Empowerment and Youth Culinary programs, both of which help break down barriers to opportunities for teens through enrichment trips, financial literacy and personal development experiences.

He holds a bachelor's degree in sociology from George Mason University and earned his certification in nonprofit management from Duke University in 2019.

“I am passionate about Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, and I am thrilled to be heading an organization that is working every day to address the critical shortage of affordable housing here,” Redd said in a statement.

“I look forward to continuing to work with our local government officials and the partner agencies who are addressing the many root causes and effects of poverty in our community.”

Bob Gfeller, chairman of the Habitat board of directors and co-head of the search committee, said Redd's "wealth of Habitat experience and readiness to the role" were key factors in the decision to promote him to chief executive.

"George is a very well known and well respected leader in the community, uniquely as a native of Winston-Salem. He holds a high bar for performance and a big heart for the development of his team."

Outside of Habitat, Redd’s community involvement includes membership in the NAACP, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and Prince Hall Mason 30th District. He is also a member of the Piedmont Triad Workforce Development Committee and the Affordable Housing Coalition for the city of Winston-Salem.

Redd ran unsuccessfully in 2020 for the Democratic nomination for the East Ward seat on the Winston-Salem City Council.

Redd said in a February 2020 candidate profile that “safe and affordable housing” is the prime thing the city needs to be working on.

“Housing equals happiness,” he said. “When housing is affordable, everyone can live with integrity and take advantage of the wonderful things this city has to offer. It helps life become more bearable. It is one of the things we don’t give enough attention to.”

Since 1985, Habitat Forsyth has assisted more than 550 families and individuals build and purchase an affordable home, or improve their homes.

Habitat is the housing partner of the United Way Place Matters Initiative, which has targeted Dreamland Park and 12 adjacent neighborhoods near Smith Reynolds Airport for revitalization. Habitat has also built or repaired hundreds of houses in the Boston-Thurmond neighborhood and in 2021 began building in the new 75-lot Stone Terrace subdivision.

Journal reporter Wesley Young contributed to this article. 336-727-7376 @rcraverWSJ

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.