Had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? Here are the symptoms to watch for.

Forsyth County's three main vaccine providers have halted the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine — three days after nearly 6,000 doses were given at two mass vaccination clinics in Winston-Salem.
The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday "we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution" until a review is completed.
The agencies said six women in the U.S. between the ages of 18 and 48 came down with a rare disorder that produced blood clots after being vaccinated with the one-dose J&J vaccine. One woman died, and a second woman in Nebraska has been hospitalized in critical condition, according to The New York Times.
The Forsyth Department of Public Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health officials said individuals who are at least three weeks out from their dose of the J&J vaccine should not be concerned about the pause.
Officials said that those who had the vaccine within the last three weeks should pay attention unusual symptoms, some similar to having a stroke, and contact their primary care physicians or a medical provider if symptoms appear.
“If you develop a severe headache, visual changes, weakness of your face or limbs, swelling of extremities … anything that seems out of the ordinary for a vaccine response,” Novant infectious disease expert Dr. David Priest said.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift also cited abdominal and leg pain or shortness of breath as symptoms to watch for.
“These events are incredibly rare but are serious," Priest said.
Both Priest and Swift said they are not aware of any local individuals vaccinated with J&J that have shown any of those symptoms.
J&J vaccine status
The CDC reported Monday that about 6.9 million in the U.S. have received the J&J vaccine.
That includes at least 218,690 in North Carolina as of noon Monday. There have been close to 10,000 J&J doses provided in Forsyth, primarily by the health department, along with Novant and Wake Forest Baptist Health.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said it is following the guidance of the federal agencies.
“The safety system in place is working as it should,” DHHS said.
“If you have an appointment for Pfizer or Moderna, please go to your appointment as planned. If you have an appointment for Johnson & Johnson, your appointment will be rescheduled.”
The health department, Novant, Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health said that anyone scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will either receive a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in its place or will be rescheduled, depending on availability.
Novant said that “today’s development should reassure us that the CDC and FDA are diligently monitoring the safety of each vaccine.”
Mass-vaccination efforts
A combined 8,500 J&J doses were scheduled to be provided Saturday at mass-vaccination events at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education building and Novant’s Hanes Mall site.
Swift said 4,442 J&J doses were used at the Fairgrounds’ event. The rest of the scheduled appointments were no shows.
Swift said the health department currently has just 100 J&J doses on hand. Those doses remain effective until late June, he said.
Meanwhile, Novant said it provided 1,400 J&J doses out of the 2,500 available at the Hanes Mall event.
Among the CDC and FDA recommendations: halting the J&J doses at FEMA's mass-vaccination sites, including at Four Seasons Town Center in Greensboro.
The FEMA Greensboro center began operations March 10 and is projected to provide up to 3,000 vaccinations daily for up to eight weeks.
The center is planning for outreach into marginalized and underserved communities at sites and mobile vaccination clinics in Guilford, Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth and Randolph counties.
Winston-Salem State University has been serving as a vaccination site as part of FEMA's local mass-vaccination effort with about 600 doses each Saturday.
The goal is serving low-income and marginalized individuals in the community, said Jerome Williams Jr., senior vice president for consumer engagement with Novant.
Williams said Tuesday that as supplies increase, there will be plans for walk-up vaccination community events using mobile units at community centers, public-housing neighborhoods, homeless shelters, retail sites and other high-traffic areas.
“Times will be very convenient for individuals who can’t take time off from work,” Williams said. “We’ll be relying on grassroots efforts to get the word out.
“We’ll have more details in the upcoming weeks but believe it will help us fill in some of the gaps.”
Local J&J events
The federal advisory on the J&J vaccine comes after the CDC issued notices Thursday and Friday saying the vaccine was safe to use after individuals in four states, including North Carolina, complained of getting sick after being vaccinated.
A clinic providing the J&J vaccine in Wake County on Thursday was halted after 18 people who got the vaccine experienced side effects, including nausea, dizziness, fainting and one allergic reaction, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.
Four were taken to hospitals for observation. All but one has been released, DHHS said.
Problems with the vaccine have been reported in three other states, Colorado, Georgia and Iowa. Those states have either halted the use of the J&J vaccine at some sites or are investigating vaccination reactions.
In preparation for last weekend's mass-vaccination events with the J&J vaccine, officials with Forsyth’s three primary health care providers said Friday that the vaccine was safe.
Swift said it is likely that some of the vaccination no-shows at Saturday’s Fairgrounds event were related to concerns with those J&J-related incidents from last week.
Swift said a concerning factor about pausing use of the J&J vaccine is that it is becoming the preference of individuals who only want one dose or who have issues with needles.
Both Priest and Swift said the J&J vaccine has been emphasized for serving homeless individuals and minority communities because of the one-dose requirement.
An adjustment will mean supply is not expected to exceed demand in the short term.
