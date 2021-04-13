Had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? Here are the symptoms to watch for.

Forsyth County's three main vaccine providers have halted the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine — three days after nearly 6,000 doses were given at two mass vaccination clinics in Winston-Salem.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday "we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution" until a review is completed.

The agencies said six women in the U.S. between the ages of 18 and 48 came down with a rare disorder that produced blood clots after being vaccinated with the one-dose J&J vaccine. One woman died, and a second woman in Nebraska has been hospitalized in critical condition, according to The New York Times.

The Forsyth Department of Public Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health officials said individuals who are at least three weeks out from their dose of the J&J vaccine should not be concerned about the pause.

Officials said that those who had the vaccine within the last three weeks should pay attention unusual symptoms, some similar to having a stroke, and contact their primary care physicians or a medical provider if symptoms appear.