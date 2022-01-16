 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Half an inch of ice could accumulate in and around Winston-Salem before storm is over, forecasters say
Half an inch of ice could accumulate in and around Winston-Salem before storm is over, forecasters say

Triad residents awoke to a snow-covered landscape Sunday morning, the beginning of a winter storm that is expected to lead to power outages and hazardous road conditions across the region.

Snow is expected to last through the day with accumulations of up to 3 inches in Forsyth and Guilford counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Most worrisome is the expected accumulation of ice, which one meteorologist said could be as much as 1/2 inch in the Triad.

“It looks like less snow, and more freezing rain,” said Nick Petro, who is with the weather service in Raleigh. “That’s bad news.”

Gov. Roy Cooper and state Emergency Management officials will have an update on the storm at noon.

