Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags to fly half-staff at state locations on Tuesday from sunup to sundown, in honor of Forsyth County Deputy Auston Smith Reudelhuber, who died on Sept. 9.

Reudelhuber's funeral, which is closed to the public, takes place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Rich Fork Baptist Church on Old U.S. 29 in Thomasville. He will be buried at Salisbury National Cemetery.

Reudelhuber, who lived in Lexington, was driving a marked sheriff's patrol vehicle north on N.C. 150 when a box truck traveling south went left of the center line and hit Reudelhuber's cruiser head-on.

The wreck occurred in the Reedy Creek community.

Reudelhuber, who was 32 years old, died in a local hospital of injuries he received in the wreck. William Benton, 24, the driver of the box truck, was not injured.

Benton was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, reckless driving and driving left of center.

Reudelhuber served in the U.S. Army on active duty for six years and was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. He worked for the Davidson County Sheriff's Office for more than three years, and served there as a K-9 officer. He joined the sheriff's office here on March 29, 2021.

Cooper expressed sadness over Reudelhuber's death.

"He served North Carolina and the Forsyth County community with distinction, and our prayers are with his family and friends during this most difficult time," the governor said.

