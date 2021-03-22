Hanes Mall owner reaches agreement to settle repayment dispute with Wells Fargo

CBL Properties said Monday it has reached a settlement with Wells Fargo & Co. involving a repayment dispute on loans worth nearly $1.2 billion.
CBL, based in Chattanooga, Tenn., is the owner and operator of Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem and Friendly Center in Greensboro.
CBL filed for Chapter 11 protection on Nov. 2, about a month after it had projected taking that financial step. It listed between $1 billion and $10 billion in assets and liabilities.
Since the filing, CBL has operated business as usual at all of its owned and managed properties.
The settlement also includes certain noteholders that would own 89% of CBL’s common equity if the settlement is approved by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge.
Common equity is defined typically as “the dollar amount of common shareholders’ investment in a company, including common stock, retained earnings and additional paid-in capital,” by Investopedia.
Existing common and preferred stakeholders are expected to receive up to 11% of common equity in the reorganized CBL.
Wells Fargo requested in January that a Bankruptcy Court judge terminate the Chapter 11 protection case of CBL, claiming it violated repayment agreements.
A virtual trial began in February in the federal court in the Southern District of Texas. The trial was put on pause from Feb. 22 to March 18, primarily because of the cold snap and loss of power in that part of Texas.
Settlement
CBL said Monday it has entered into an amended and restated Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) with credit facility lenders and unsecured noteholders “that provides for a fully consensual comprehensive restructuring.”
CBL said the agreement “provides for the elimination of more than $1.6 billion of debt and preferred obligations, as well as a significant reduction in interest expense.”
According to the settlement, bank lenders representing more than 88% of the secured debt have agreed to the terms.
Wells Fargo responded to the settlement by citing several aspects of the agreement, including highlighting agreeing “to not object to a stay of the adversary proceeding, and (to) the dismissal with prejudice of the adversary proceeding and all causes of action ... upon the confirmation order becoming a final order.”
Also approving are noteholders representing at least 64% of the unsecured notes due in 2023, 2024 and 2026.
“The amended RSA represents a comprehensive settlement between the parties of substantially all key issues relating to the chapter 11 cases, including the on-going litigation between the company and the bank lenders arising from the prepetition enforcement actions taken by the bank lenders,” according to the CBL statement.
“This agreement is a major step forward for CBL’s restructuring plan,” Stephen Lebovitz, CBL’s chief executive, said in a statement.
“The plan we are announcing today achieves all of the major objectives we have set for CBL post-emergence, including greater financial flexibility with a significantly deleveraged balance sheet, a lengthened maturity schedule and overall lower interest expense.
“With this agreement in hand, we look forward to moving ahead with the court approval and confirmation process, and are confident that the restructured company will be in an excellent position to execute on our strategies and return to growth,” Lebovitz said.
The consenting noteholders held $1.37 billion in principal amount of unsecured notes and $133 million in secured debt.
In the settlement, the consenting noteholders also will receive $95 million in cash and $555 million of new senior secured notes, of which up to $100 million may be received in the form of new convertible secured notes.
Some of the consenting noteholders will provide up to $50 million of new money in exchange for additional convertible secured notes.
The bank lenders, holding $983.7 million in principal amount under the secured credit facility, will receive $100 million in cash and agreed to a new $883.7 million secured term loan.
“Having observed many workouts, this one appears to have been favorable to the debt holders,” said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker. “In the short term, the long-term holders will take a bit of haircut in the recovery.
“But with the equity and convertible portion of the package, there is a reasonable chance to recover those losses.
“Those that deal in distressed debt who purchased the bonds after the bankruptcy filing will have done well,” Gray said.
Background
Wells Fargo said it agreed in January 2019 to provide CBL Operating Partnership with a secured $685 million revolving line of credit and a secured $500 million term loan.
The bank said in its filing that the loan terms give it the right to take certain steps, including seizing control of the company and the rents from many of CBL’s retail tenants, if CBL defaulted on loan terms.
The bank said the loan terms should have prevented CBL from filing for bankruptcy protection. It’s not clear whether Wells Fargo intends to possess CBL’s properties.
CBL filed an adversarial proceeding against Wells Fargo on Nov. 2.
Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said it’s uncommon for a creditor to attempt to vacate a bankruptcy filing.
“Usually the bankruptcy filing is a first step toward debtor-creditor negotiations, not a reason for the creditor to claim the debtor’s action is invalid and/or inappropriate,” Plath said.
“Commercial real-estate borrowers almost always file for a Chapter 13 reorganization under financial hardship, since this action stops creditors from a foreclosure action and preserves the debtor’s ownership of the real estate.”
Plath said that given Wells Fargo’s own financial and legal problems since September 2016, “mall ownership is the last thing they’d want to do.”
“Wells is clearly (frustrated) at CBL’s performance as a debtor, and this suit is a consequence of the magnitude of the bank’s anger at the behavior and performance of their borrower.”
In December 2019, CBL suspended its common and preferred stock dividends through the end of 2020. On March 25, 2020, CBL borrowed the final $280 million on the Wells Fargo line of credit, giving it an outstanding balance at that time of $681 million.
When CBL filed for bankruptcy protection, Wells Fargo said the company “had drawn nearly all the revolving line of credit and had repaid only a fraction of the term loan.”
CBL claimed Wells Fargo was making “unjustified assertions” regarding default terms in the loan agreements, and that it was “an opportunistic decision to purportedly exercise remedies” in the agreement that included accelerating payments on the loans and trying to take control of its assets.
“Wells Fargo’s recent actions recklessly put the value of the debtors’ estate at risk and are naked attempts to gain advantage during restructuring negotiations,” CBL said.
