Hanes Mall vaccination center closes amid lower demand for vaccine

Novant Health Inc. has closed its COVID-19 mass-vaccination sites, including one at Hanes Mall, to reflect decreased demand for the vaccine, the system said Tuesday.

Novant said the Hanes Mall center shut down April 29.

Dr. David Priest, a Novant infectious diseases expert, said Tuesday that those wanting a vaccine, whether a first dose or booster shot, can go through Novant family and primary-care practices and other clinics, as well as pharmacies.

Since Novant opened its community vaccination sites in January 2021, the system has provided more than 310,000 doses in North Carolina, Priest said.

Priest said the decision to close the sites allows Novant staff to "support our patients in other venues."

"Patients looking for a booster or a full dose regimen can find location on the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' website" — https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines — Priest said.

In October 2019, the real-estate arm of Novant bought the Sears Properties at Hanes Mall for $14.5 million last week as part of its long-term growth strategy for the region.

The sale included the 175,000-square-foot store at the mall, the outparcel automotive store and the parking lots to the north and east of the mall stores — altogether 16.72 acres.

Novant had been tight-lipped about plans for the Hanes Mall space before the pandemic, and spokesman Dallas Britt said Tuesday "there are no plans right now" for the next use of the space.

Child vaccine update

Priest said Novant is waiting on federal approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for those under age 5.

Moderna has submitted an emergency use authorization request to the Food and Drug Administration for a two-dose primary series for children from 6 months to age 6. That series would be given four weeks apart.

Pfizer plans to file a similar request for a three-dose series by late May to early June.

"We hope by late June or early July that young children will be able to benefit from vaccination, and as they are rolled out, we will work to make them available in our pediatric and family practice offices," Priest said.

Priest said the recent increase in COVID-19 cases that's not being accompanied by a rise in hospitalizations and deaths is a sign that "more people have some form of immunity, whether through vaccination or having had COVID, or both."

"That immunity is preventing serious illness in most people," although Priest said most of the 60 current COVID-19 patients in the Novant hospital system are either unvaccinated or have not received their first booster shot.

Another surge?

Priest said the current "mini-wave" of the BA.2 omicron subvariant could produce a small wave of new cases before summer, when cases are projected to decline again.

Priest said he understands a level of nervousness about COVID-19 cases in the fall and winter that could coincide with the typical respiratory viruses' seasonality.

"We know respiratory viruses increase as people change their habits and spend more time indoors," Priest said.

"You throw in the idea of additional variants could be coming through at that point, BA.4 and BA.5 (both circulating now in South Africa) that could invade and evade the immunity we have gained that lead to increased hospitalizations and potentially deaths.

"That does give everyone reason to pause, and it is hard right now to pin down what could happen," Priest said.

Priest stressed that healthcare providers are better prepared to handle future COVID-19 surges, particularly involving anti-viral treatments.

Tracking COVID-19

Priest said Novant is relying more on the state's wastewater monitoring system to determine current COVID-19 activity, compared with daily new case totals.

Although Priest said new daily case counts remain an important tracking tool, it is become less reliable in determining of community spread because of the increased availability of home testing and no requirement to report a positive test to a county health department.

Priest said there has been an increase in people having COVID-19 symptoms and choosing not to take an at-home test or go to a health provider.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said last week that over the past month, the new daily case count in Forsyth has risen from 10 per 100,000 to 21 per 100,000.

By comparison, Forsyth was at 100 cases per 100,000 during the omicron daily case peak in February.

During the week ending April 30, COVID-19 cases in Forsyth increased by 40%, or from 372 to 521, according to the May 4 COVID-19 dashboard update by DHHS.

As of May 4, Forsyth has been reported with 93,499 COVID-19 cases and 824 related deaths since mid-March 2020.

“The actual numbers could be higher” than what DHHS is reporting, Ohl said. “But I still think we’re in a comfortable range."

