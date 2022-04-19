HanesBrands calls early climate progress 'really nice start'

Apparel giant HanesBrands Inc. is nearly one-quarter of the way toward its 2030 goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions tied to production at its facilities by 50%, the company said Tuesday.

“It’s a very nice start,” HanesBrands Chief Sustainability Officer Chris Fox said of progress on that and other climate and environmental targets set by the Winston-Salem-based company in late 2020 and included in a report posted Tuesday.

It’s also not a surprise, he told the Winston-Salem Journal in an interview.

That’s because sustainability has been folded into the company's business strategy, explained Fox, who began leading HanesBrands' corporate responsibility efforts in 2006 before taking on his new title in October 2020.

Seventy percent of HanesBrands apparel is made in factories owned by the company.

“The fact that we own our supply chain, that it’s our brick and mortar, it’s our people, it’s our employees, it’s our managers ... it really has us looking at the sustainability space through a very different lens from the vast majority in the apparel space that outsources 100% of their product,” Fox said. “We’ve saved hundreds of millions of dollars in energy spending because of our focus on energy over the last 15 years.”

HanesBrands, which employs 61,000 people in 47 countries, has reduced greenhouse gas emissions from its own manufacturing facilities by 11% compared to 2019 levels, the company said in its new 2021 summary of sustainability efforts.

Hanes Brands' 50% reduction target for 2030 is tied to emissions classified as Scope 1 (those produced directly by the company’s facilities) and Scope 2 (non-renewable power purchased to run those facilities).

HanesBrands also is targeting a 30% reduction by the end of the decade in emissions classified as Scope 3, which typically account for the largest portion of companies’ carbon footprints but are the most difficult to document. That’s because those emissions are, for the most part, generated separately from companies’ actual production process.

They include emissions from “upstream” elements such as the making and shipping of raw materials and components used in production, and “downstream” activities including the distribution, sale and consumer use of products after they leave the factory.

Emissions tied to employee travel, as well as their commutes to and from work, also fall under the Scope 3 umbrella.

In March, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced proposed rule changes that would require public companies to disclose all greenhouse gas emissions across their so-called value chains, including those classified as Scope 3.

HanesBrands noted that it will report its progress in reducing Scope 3 emissions later this year.

Fox said Tuesday he was unsure what percentage of HanesBrands’ overall emissions fall into Scope 3, but that it’s a “significant portion.”

He added that the company plans to focus particularly on Scope 3 emissions tied to transportation between suppliers and HanesBrands facilities, and to “goods and services we’re buying in our supply chain.”

Here are other progress reports on 2025 and 2030 goals included in HanesBrands’ update Tuesday:

Energy

*2030 goal: 100% renewable energy in company-owned facilities

Progress: 48%

*2030 goal: Reduce overall energy use in owned facilities by 25%

Progress: 7%

Fox said progress on renewable energy so far has been driven largely by biomass (organic material from plants and animals) and solar operations.

Biomass facilities provide the bulk of power to HanesBrands plants in the Dominican Republic and El Salvador that, combined, produce more than half of the company’s products.

“Those were the renewable projects that made the most sense for us largely from a financial perspective,” Fox explained.

HanesBrands also recently signed a purchase agreement for solar power in the Dominican Republic and has “another three or four solar projects underway as we speak,” Fox added.

“I think a lot of the focus will continue to be biomass and a lot will continue to be solar,” he said.

Water and waste

*2030 goal: Reduce water use at owned facilities by 25%

Progress: 8%

*2025 goal: No waste sent to landfills from company facilities

2021 progress: 8% of waste sent to landfills

According to the HanesBrands report, the company recycles more than 75 million pounds of fabric, plastic and other materials annually.

Materials

*2025 goal: Use 100% sustainable cotton in HanesBrands products

Progress: 61%

Fox said for HanesBrands, sustainable cotton is any produced in the U.S. or Australia – where growing practices are “far superior” – as well as organically made and recycled cotton.

*2025 goal: Use 100% recycled/biodegradable polyester in HanesBrands products

Progress: 17%

Packaging

*2025 goal: Eliminate “single-use” plastics

Progress: “Projects being implemented” to reduce by 15%

*2025 goal: Reduce packaging weight by 25%

Progress: “Projects being implemented” to reduce by 5%

'It's my job'

The significant ground yet to cover on some of HanesBrands' objectives reflects how high the company chose to set them, Fox said.

“We wanted to challenge ourselves and believe with those aggressive goals we’re likely to accomplish a lot more than if we published softer goals,” he added.

He also agreed that early progress often is the easiest to achieve.

“Everything in life gets harder the further down the path you get,” he said. "But we’re very committed to the space ... and it’s my job and my group’s job to hit those goals and be successful."

HanesBrands' portfolio

Other brands under the HanesBrands umbrella include:

Champion; DIM; Maidenform; Bali; Playtex; L’eggs; Just My Size; Wonderbra; Bonds; Nur Die/Nur Der; Lovable; Abanderado; Bras N Things

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

