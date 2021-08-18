Hanesbrands joins local corporations requiring employees to be fully vaccinated; Oct. 15 is deadline for compliance

Wells Fargo & Co. has said that while it “strongly encourages employees to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine, we are not currently requiring it.” Wells Fargo has about 2,900 local employees, the bulk of the 3,600 in its 32-county Triad West region.

Reynolds American Inc. and its operating companies said in June it was not requiring employee to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but does encourage those who can be vaccinated to do so. Reynolds has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., which has nearly 500 employees at its firearms manufacturing plant in Mayodan, has said part of its COVID-19 workforce response has been to "provide ($200) cash and other incentives for employees to become fully vaccinated, holding multiple on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics at our manufacturing facilities and maintaining social distancing throughout each manufacturing facility, including in every manufacturing cell."

Caterpillar Inc., which has a production plant in Winston-Salem, and Deere & Co. which has a joint Deere-Hitachi production plant in Kernersville, reintroduced last week mask mandates for employees, suppliers and visitors that includes those who are vaccinated.

The companies said they are not requiring vaccines for their workers.

However, Caterpillar spokeswoman Kate Kenny said the company is encouraging employees to get vaccinated, while Deere has held on-site vaccination clinics.

