Hanesbrands joins local corporations requiring office employees to be fully vaccinated; Oct. 15 is deadline for compliance

Hanesbrands Inc. has joined the list of corporations that are requiring all U.S. office employees to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus by Oct. 15.
It wasn't clear whether the requirement applies to production workers. The Winston-Salem basic apparel manufacturer has about 7,000 employees in the U.S., including about 2,500 in Forsyth County counting its headquarters and Rural Hall distribution center.
Hanesbrands said being fully vaccinated is a requirement for office employment.
The company is offering an incentive of $150 to non-exempt and hourly associates who become fully vaccinated.
Like most businesses, Hanesbrands will consider employee requests to be exempted from vaccination for medical or religious reasons.
“Our top priority throughout the pandemic has been — and will continue to be — the health and safety of our associates,” Steve Bratspies, Hanesbrands’ chief executive, said in a statement.
Bratspies said on Aug. 1 that “everyone who is in the office right now has been vaccinated, and we continue to follow CDC guidelines."
"We believe that vaccination is the best way for our associates to protect themselves, their families and their communities against the virus," Bratspies said.
Hanesbrands also said it plans for the majority of its U.S. workforce to return to work on Oct. 18.
"The company is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to update its plans and safety measures as the pandemic evolves," according to the news release.
“Our team has done an incredible job of serving our global consumers in a very challenging environment, but we know we’re even more effective when we’re together,” Bratspies said.
Hanesbrands coordinated with the Forsyth Department of Public Health to hold a vaccination event at the Rural Hall distribution center that was not open to the public.
Other local employers
Allegacy Federal Credit Union said in a July 30 memo to its workforce of 400 that it is mandating full vaccination as a condition of employment
Cathy Pace, the credit union’s president and chief executive, told employees they are required “to complete the vaccination process” by Sept. 30.
By that time, the front and backs of the vaccination cards will need to be submitted to the credit union’s human resources department.
As with most employers mandating vaccinations, Allegacy said it will consider exemption requests for medical or religious accommodations.
Pace said in the employee memo, and in a statement to the Winston-Salem Journal, that Allegacy has taken the mandatory action based on most of North Carolina being in the high or substantial risk category for the delta variant.
Tyson Farms Inc. is one of the largest U.S. corporate employers to require workers to make full COVID-19 vaccination a condition of employment. The company has at least 2,244 employees at its production plant in Wilkesboro.
Tyson has set an Oct. 1 deadline for full vaccination for office employees and a Nov. 1 deadline for all other employees. Tyson is discussing those plans with affected unions. Exemptions remain for those with medical and religious objections.
Tyson said it will become the largest U.S. food company to require COVID-19 vaccinations for its entire workforce.
The company is offering a $200 incentive to frontline employees to get vaccinated, though union approval is required at some facilities.
Truist Financial Corp. said its updated COVID-19 policy requires all employees to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. Truist has about 2,100 employees in Forsyth County and about 1,700 at its Triad Corporate Center complex in Greensboro.
The bank has asked employees “to participate in a voluntary vaccine tracking tool to help provide better data on vaccine adoption, which helps us make more informed safety policy and protocol decisions.”
Wells Fargo & Co. has said that while it “strongly encourages employees to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine, we are not currently requiring it.” Wells Fargo has about 2,900 local employees, the bulk of the 3,600 in its 32-county Triad West region.
Reynolds American Inc. and its operating companies said in June it was not requiring employee to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but does encourage those who can be vaccinated to do so. Reynolds has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth.
Sturm, Ruger & Co., which has nearly 500 employees at its firearms manufacturing plant in Mayodan, has said part of its COVID-19 workforce response has been to "provide ($200) cash and other incentives for employees to become fully vaccinated, holding multiple on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics at our manufacturing facilities and maintaining social distancing throughout each manufacturing facility, including in every manufacturing cell."
Caterpillar Inc., which has a production plant in Winston-Salem, and Deere & Co. which has a joint Deere-Hitachi production plant in Kernersville, reintroduced last week mask mandates for employees, suppliers and visitors that includes those who are vaccinated.
The companies said they are not requiring vaccines for their workers.
However, Caterpillar spokeswoman Kate Kenny said the company is encouraging employees to get vaccinated, while Deere has held on-site vaccination clinics.
