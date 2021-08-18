Hanesbrands joins local corporations requiring office employees to be fully vaccinated; Oct. 15 is deadline for compliance

The bank has asked employees “to participate in a voluntary vaccine tracking tool to help provide better data on vaccine adoption, which helps us make more informed safety policy and protocol decisions.”

Wells Fargo & Co. has said that while it “strongly encourages employees to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine, we are not currently requiring it.” Wells Fargo has about 2,900 local employees, the bulk of the 3,600 in its 32-county Triad West region.

Reynolds American Inc. and its operating companies said in June it was not requiring employee to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but does encourage those who can be vaccinated to do so. Reynolds has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., which has nearly 500 employees at its firearms manufacturing plant in Mayodan, has said part of its COVID-19 workforce response has been to "provide ($200) cash and other incentives for employees to become fully vaccinated, holding multiple on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics at our manufacturing facilities and maintaining social distancing throughout each manufacturing facility, including in every manufacturing cell."