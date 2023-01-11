HanesBrands ranks high in climate, water-management efforts

HanesBrands earned high marks from an influential international environmental organization for efforts to slash climate-harming emissions and manage water use at its facilities.

The Winston-Salem-based company announced this week that it was given grades of A-minus in both categories from CDP, a not-for-profit group that assists governments and companies in assessing and easing their impact on the environment.

HanesBrands ranked in the top 11% of the more than 18,000 companies worldwide assessed by CDP for climate change mitigation and in the top 12% for “water security.” The A-minus was HanesBrands’ highest-ever water grade.

“We are proud to be a sustainability leader in the global apparel industry,” Chris Fox, chief sustainability officer at HanesBrands, told the Journal Wednesday. “Transparency is important to our stakeholders, and it holds us accountable as we work hard to reach our ambitious sustainability goals.”

The company announced last April that it was nearly one-quarter of the way toward its 2030 goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions tied to production at its facilities by 50%.

HanesBrands, which employs 59,000 people in 33 countries, has cut climate-damaging pollution from its own operations by 11% compared to 2019 levels, the company said in its 2021 summary of sustainability efforts.

The company’s 50% reduction target for 2030 is tied to emissions classified as Scope 1 (those produced directly by its facilities) and Scope 2 (non-renewable power purchased to run those facilities).

“HBI’s brands, including Hanes, Champion and Bonds, stem from operations that are unique in the apparel industry,” HanesBrands said in its announcement this week. “The company owns a significant majority of its manufacturing and supply chain operations, creating direct oversight of sustainability practices.”

HanesBrands also is targeting a 30% reduction by the end of the decade in emissions classified as Scope 3, which typically account for the largest portion of companies’ carbon footprints but are the most difficult to document. That’s because those emissions are, for the most part, generated separately from companies’ actual production process.

They include emissions from “upstream” elements such as the making and shipping of raw materials and components used in production, and “downstream” activities including the distribution, sale and consumer use of products after they leave the factory.

Emissions tied to employee travel, as well as their commutes to and from work, also fall under the Scope 3 umbrella.