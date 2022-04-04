Hanesbrands, Unifi and Volvo say they have jump on proposed climate-related disclosure rules

A trio of the largest Triad-based manufacturers say proposed federal rules that would expand what publicly traded companies must disclose about their greenhouse gas emissions and risks related to climate change dovetail with efforts already underway to reduce their carbon footprints.

The draft requirements, announced by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission March 21, are aimed at exposing companies’ potential climate-related vulnerabilities and providing a full account of emissions across every aspect of operations including supply chains, as well as the distribution, sale and eventual use and disposal of products.

The proposal, if adopted, “would provide investors with consistent, comparable, and decision-useful information for making their investment decisions and would provide consistent and clear reporting obligations for issuers,” SEC chairman Gary Gensler said in announcing the planned changes.

Executives from HanesBrands Inc. in Winston-Salem, and Greensboro-based Unifi Inc. and Volvo Group North America told the Journal their companies are on a path toward achieving the level of climate-related disclosure reflected in the SEC’s proposal.

Apparel-maker HanesBrands already is meeting what would be the centerpiece of the revised rules: the reporting of “indirect,” or Scope 3, emissions, said Kirk Saville, the company’s senior vice president for corporate affairs and communications.

Scope 3 emissions typically account for the largest portion of companies’ carbon footprints but are the most difficult to document. That’s because those emissions are, for the most part, generated separately from companies’ actual production process.

They include emissions from “upstream” elements such as the making and shipping of raw materials and components used in production, and “downstream” activities including the distribution, sale and consumer use of products after they leave the factory.

Emissions tied to employee travel, as well as their commutes to and from work, also fall under the Scope 3 umbrella.

Scope 1 emissions are produced directly by companies’ facilities, and Scope 2 covers power purchased to run those facilities.

‘Harmonization’

HanesBrands is among the companies with a head start on meeting new SEC mandates.

“HanesBrands already discloses Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, and we are committed to continued transparency,” Saville said.

The company is one of more than 2,700 members of the Science Based Targets initiative, which guides companies globally in developing and implementing plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Hanesbrands, which employs 61,000 people in 47 countries, has committed to “develop science-based (emissions) targets in 2022,” Saville said.

The company already has developed 2030 goals for reducing greenhouse gas across its own operations and “key-supplier” facilities.

Fiber-maker Unifi, meanwhile, is in position to move quickly on new SEC requirements, said A.J. Eaker, the company’s vice president of finance.

“Our (2021) sustainability report includes Scope 1 and Scope 2 disclosures, and we have been anticipating the possibility of additional disclosures in the area of climate change,” he said. “We are ... working towards the creation of our Scope 3 emissions baseline and the impact it has on our organization.”

In that process, Unifi is following recommendations by the United Nations Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, or TCFD, Eaker added.

“Climate change is one of the most challenging and complex issues we face as a society,” he said. “We have a responsibility to reduce the carbon emissions associated with our operations and products. Accordingly, we are working to establish carbon reduction goals that are science-based, ensuring they are in accordance with the current climate research.”

In addition to its corporate headquarters in Greensboro, Unifi has production facilities in Reidsville and Yadkinville, as well as Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Central and South America.

Truck manufacturer Volvo Group North America follows the lead of its parent company in incorporating TCFD recommendations, said Claes Eliasson, senior vice president with Sweden-based Volvo Group.

Volvo and its leaders “are advocates of increased quality and transparency of climate-related disclosures,” Eliasson said. “The (climate-exposure) approach from the SEC and from the European Commission are both based on the TCFD recommendations, which we see as a sign of harmonization in the otherwise complex universe of sustainability reporting regimes.”

Greensboro-based Volvo Group North America employs more than 17,000 people at 10 manufacturing and remanufacturing facilities in seven U.S. states, as well as three plants in Canada and one in Mexico, according to the company.

‘Level the playing field’

In addition to emissions, the proposed rule changes would require companies to disclose:

Climate-related risks and plans for managing them.

The potential financial impact of climate-related risks over time.

How climate-related risks have or are likely to affect the company’s “strategy, business model and outlook.”

The impact of climate-related “weather events and other natural conditions.”

The climate impacts on “financial estimates and assumptions.”

The proposed rules are welcome news for many investors, including a coalition of 75 organizations with $4.7 trillion in combined assets that sent a letter to the SEC’s Gensler earlier this month calling for broader climate-related disclosure from U.S. companies.

“We view climate change as the greatest long-term threat to the economy and want to invest in companies that take climate risk seriously and are adapting their business models to be more resilient and take advantage of new economy opportunities, said Peter Krull, CEO of Asheville-based Earth Equity Advisors, one of the signers of the letter to Gensler. “SEC-mandated disclosure helps level the playing field and will push companies to adopt climate-friendly business practices.”

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

