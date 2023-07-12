HanesBrands said Tuesday it will name Scott Lewis as its chief financial officer, effective immediately, while retaining his chief accounting officer role.

Lewis, a 17-year veteran with HanesBrands, became interim chief financial officer on March 1 following the departure of Michael Dastugue “for family reasons.”

The chief financial officer position is listed as the No. 2 executive post for Hanesbrands in its annual regulatory filing to investors.

Lewis also served as interim chief financial officer from January 2020 through April 2021. He has been the basic apparel manufacturer’s chief accounting officer since 2015.

“Scott has deep knowledge of our business and financial organization and the board and I are pleased to appoint him to the CFO role on a permanent basis,” HanesBrands chief executive Steve Bratspies said in a statement. “The consummate team player, Scott has done an excellent job filling in as our interim CFO on two separate occasions. With the experience and skillsets he brings, Scott is ideally suited to help position the company for future success.”

Lewis said that having worked as interim chief financial officer on two occasions, “I look forward to working closely with Steve and the entire leadership team to capture those opportunities, chart a clear path for profitable and sustainable growth and drive increased shareholder value.”

HanesBrands did not disclose what would be Lewis’ annual base salary and total compensation potential.

As chief accounting officer, Lewis was not listed as a top-five executive for HanesBrands in fiscal 2022.

HanesBrands said in January that Lewis would receive an additional base salary of $62,500 per month, effective Feb. 1, as interim chief financial officer. He also would receive a discretionary long-term incentive award consisting of restricted stock units having a grant date fair value of $325,000, which award will vest 33%, 33% and 34%, respectively, on the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date.