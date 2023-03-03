March 3: Billy Strings pre-show at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., with Shadowgrass and Songs from the Road, starting at 4 p.m., suggested $5 donation with proceeds going to Industries for the Blind Solutions. Also at The Ramkat, Billy Strings afterparty, with the Jon Stickley Trio & Friends, 11 p.m. Tickets start at $12.