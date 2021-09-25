Happy Hill neighborhood celebrates ties to Liberia

Liberia has a population of about 4.94 million people. The country survived a recent civil war and the deadly Ebola virus.

"A lot has been done in our country,” Patten said. “You need to go now to see what the folks who left these shores — what they did.

"It was, in my view, an experiment to see whether the Black people could govern themselves," Patten said.

Liberia is a striving, Democratic country with a rich culture, Patten said.

During the event, Martha Hartley, the director of Moravian research for Old Salem and Gardens, spoke about the history of the Happy Hill neighborhood.

"We stand on the landscape of freedom," Hartley said. "But this was once a place of human bondage."

Two centuries ago, Salem's doctor, Henry Schumann, had a farm on the land where he enslaved Black people, Hartley said.

"Like most religious groups in America, the Moravians did not object to slavery. But in Salem, they sought to limit its impact by keeping enslaved numbers low and the Moravian work ethic high," Hartley said. "Regulations prohibited people owning slaves in town. And so, on outlying farms like this, enslaved people were permitted."