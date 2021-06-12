Happy Hill Reunion 'brings unity'

Nearly 500 people attended the Happy Hill Reunion Saturday at the Sims Recreation Center and the Happy Hill Park in Winston-Salem.

The event featured music, food, COVID-19 vaccinations and fellowship among the attendees who have connections to Happy Hill, the city's oldest Black neighborhood.

Happy Hill is the city's earliest outlying neighborhood, and it was known in the Moravian records as "Liberia" starting in 1872, when streets and lots were laid out on the site of the former Schumann plantation. Each lot sold for $10. Blacks bought the lots, and construction of houses began in 1874.

Since 1994, Happy Hill reunions have attracted hundreds of former residents to the Sims Recreation Center where they remembered the people and events that shaped the neighborhood, said Bishop Antonio Spillman of the Images of God Outreach Center in Winston-Salem.

"It brings unity especially for people who have moved away," Spillman said. "We come together and show love to each other. It's important to see people's smiles."

The 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic.