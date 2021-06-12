Happy Hill Reunion 'brings unity'

Nearly 500 people attended the Happy Hill Reunion Saturday at the Sims Recreation Center and the Happy Hill Park in Winston-Salem.
The event featured music, food, COVID-19 vaccinations and fellowship among the attendees who have connections to Happy Hill, the city's oldest Black neighborhood.
Happy Hill is the city's earliest outlying neighborhood, and it was known in the Moravian records as "Liberia" starting in 1872, when streets and lots were laid out on the site of the former Schumann plantation. Each lot sold for $10. Blacks bought the lots, and construction of houses began in 1874.
Since 1994, Happy Hill reunions have attracted hundreds of former residents to the Sims Recreation Center where they remembered the people and events that shaped the neighborhood, said Bishop Antonio Spillman of the Images of God Outreach Center in Winston-Salem.
"It brings unity especially for people who have moved away," Spillman said. "We come together and show love to each other. It's important to see people's smiles."
The 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic.
Earlier on Saturday, Mayor Allen Joines and members of Winston-Salem City Council staged a ribbon-cutting ceremony to highlight the improvements to Happy Hill Park. The park features a new picnic shelter, restrooms, a new eight-lane running track, a new playground and a water splashpad.
At the clock tower at Mock and Adler streets, six paintings depicting the history and families of Happy Hill were displayed as part of the Happy Hill Art Anthology, said Kayyum Allah, a member of the Happy Hill Neighborhood Association. Six local artists submitted their work for the display, Allah said.
Along Alder Street, people gathered under tents and cooked their food.
A group of 14 members of the Carolina Cruisers, a local motorcycle club, sat under two tents on a hill overlooking Alder Street. Their motorcycles were parked in a row on the street.
Robert Walker of Winston-Salem, a former president of the Carolina Cruisers, said his organization has attended the Happy Hill Reunion for 11 years.
"We formed the club to do things in the community," Walker said.
The club was created to project a positive image of motorcyclists, he said.
Under a shelter at Happy Hill Park, clinicians at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health administered COVID-19 vaccinations to attendees who wanted a shot.
The attendees were served food such as fried fish, chicken, hot dogs, hamburgers and other items.
Greg Sullivan and Ervin Kirpatrick, known as the CD Spinners, played soul and rap music throughout the event.
Among the performers, Randy Johnson of Winston-Salem sang for the crowd on a stage at the Sims Recreation Center. Later on Saturday, the Total Distraction Dance Company performed as well.
Johnson, 63, said he lived in Happy Hill Gardens for a year when he was 10 in 1969.
Johnson said he was pleased when a reunion organizer invited him to sing.
"I always wondered what I could do to contribute to this community," Johnson said. "That was the least that I could do."
