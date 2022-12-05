Happy Monday: Here's what's happening this Dec. 5

Good morning Winston-Salem.

As an old boss used to say before calling a brief face-to-face meeting - he’s retired, so “former” is probably a better word than “old” - Two Things.

By that, he meant that he wanted to keep things quick and not necessarily limited to two things.

So with that in mind, today we start what I’ve arbitrarily decided to call - you guessed it - “Two Things,” a fast and easily digestible morning news briefing.

Think of it as an online bran muffin: it comes in the morning, it’s easy, portable and not the worst thing for your system.

Early morning shooting

A 26-year-old woman was left in critical condition following an early morning shooting in Winston-Salem.

Officers responding to a 911 call about a shooting at 1266 Bohannon Circle in Winston-Salem found Lakirra Star, of Kernersville, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Details, as provided by the Winston-Salem Police Department, were scant as they tend to be early in investigations.

Star was admitted to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

Early indications were that the victim knew the person who shot her, police said, and that the shooting was not random.

Wheels of government

The Winston-Salem City Council, in what looks to be a routine matter, is scheduled to vote tonight on a measure to change its meeting times.

Meetings of the full City Council would start one hour earlier at 6 p.m. instead of 7 on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Committee meetings typically held on the second Mondays and second Tuesdays of the month at 4:30 pm would begin at 2 p.m. and those scheduled for those same days afterward would be held at 4 p.m. instead of 6.

(If it sounds boring and confusing, that’s because it is.)

Presumably it would allow the honorables to wrap business items up in line for a normal bed time.

However, at least online and in social media echo chambers, there is some concern that changing the start times will cut some citizens out of participation.

And remember, per my long-standing soapbox, it’s far more important to keep eyes on Council (and county commissioners) as it only takes a handful of them to directly affect your life - property tax hikes, fees, curfews etc - as opposed to the jokers in Washington who make far greater noise but have very little actual impact on your day to day.

Happy Monday.