Hardware issues cause disruptions at Forsyth County sheriff's office

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office personnel say they're not sure when the telephone system problems in the administrative office will be resolved, but that repair crews are at work.

Christina Howell, speaking for the sheriff's office, said the problem started on Friday and has been traced to the telephone hardware in the administrative offices The administrative offices are having problems with inbound and outbound calls, but the 911 system and the number used for non-emergency calls for service (336-727-2112) are not affected.

Although some people have tried getting through to the administrative offices by calling the non-emergency number, that's not a method that will work, said Christine Howell, speaking for the sheriff's office. The hardware problems in the system must be fixed first.

Meanwhile, Winston-Salem officials said Monday that an unrelated disruption in the police department's non-emergency telephone line was restored late Monday morning.

The problem was caused by a traffic collision near the downtown area that disrupted the department's non-emergency line for calls for service.

