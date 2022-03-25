Harris Teeter expands fuel points promotion in response to high gas prices

On Friday, the Harris Teeter grocery store chain launched a temporary promotion offering double fuel points for e-VIC members who download a digital coupon. The offer is good through April 5.

The company said the promotion is meant to provide customers with some relief from high gas prices.

Typically, one fuel point is awarded for every $1 spent on groceries. With the promotion, two fuel points will be awarded for every $1 spent.

For every 100 fuel points earned through shopping, customers can save 10 cents per gallon at Harris Teeter Fuel Centers and participating BP and Amoco stations. There is a $1 per gallon limit per purchase, but there is no limit to the number of fuel points that can be earned in a month.

The e-VIC digital coupon is available on the e-VIC coupons page in the Harris Teeter app or through e-VIC emails. Once the digital coupon is clipped, the offer can be redeemed an unlimited number of times during the promotional time frame.

Normal purchase exclusions still apply, including those on alcohol, fuel purchases, gift certificates, lottery, mail-order services, money orders, postage stamps, product deposit (if applicable), promotional tickets, tax, tobacco, Harris Teeter gift cards and all American Express, MasterCard and Visa cards.

