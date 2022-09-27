Harris Teeter warns of metal shavings in meat sold in Clemmons

CLEMMONS — Harris Teeter is alerting shoppers who bought ground beef Monday at the Tanglewood Commons store that one brand of the meat may contain metal shavings.

The company said that 10 shoppers bought the affected product, which is HT premium ground beef, 80% lean, with universal product code 20027600000. The company said it had already reached eight of the 10 shoppers but hopes the remaining two will learn of the problem through its public notice.

Harris Teeter said it did not have customer data on the remaining two shoppers. The company said it was recalling the affected beef out of "an abundance of caution."

The store is located at 4150 Clemmons Road (U.S. 158).

Harris Teeter said that the affected meat was removed from cases immediately on learning of the problem and that efforts then began to contact shoppers.

Harris Teeter said it was offering double money-back refunds to affected customers. Customers with questions should contact the company's customer-relations department at 800-432-6111 and select option 2.