Has the General Assembly reached a compromise on delayed ABC payments for bars and restaurants?

Members of the General Assembly have reached a compromise that would give restaurants and bars an additional month, until Oct. 1., to pay certain ABC permit renewal fees.

The Senate approved Thursday by a 41-0 vote the latest version of House Bill 73. The House could vote during Monday’s 7 p.m. floor session.

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, was one of three House representatives on the six-member concurrence committee, which included members of the House and Senate.

The latest version of HB73 sets an Oct. 1 deadline for renewal or registration for ABC permits active for the period of May 1, 2021, to April 30, 2022.

Where the need for a bill compromise comes in is that the version of HB73 that cleared the House by a 116-1 vote March 4 would have waived the fees altogether.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Senate’s version of HB73, which was passed 47-0 on April 13, required the fees to be paid by Sept. 1. The House rejected the Senate changes on April 15.

The current version retains language that allows the ABC Commission to approve — without requiring payment — the renewal or registering of certain ABC permits active as of April 30, 2021.