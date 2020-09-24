Has Winston-Salem suspended brush pickup?

Answer: Ricky Boston, sanitation supervisor the City of Winston-Salem Sanitation Department, said, “No we have not. But due to it being suspended for nine weeks due to Covid-19, we are far behind in our collections. We are working six days a week, diligently to get the brush up.”

Answer: Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has served as a senator since 1985. He is currently the senate majority leader. There are no term limits for members of Congress. Presidents are limited to two terms. The longest serving senator was the late Sen. Robert Byrd, D-W.Va. He was first elected to the senate in 1958, taking office Jan. 3, 1959. He died in office on June 28, 2010, having served for 51 years, 5 months, and 26 days. He was 92. Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-S.C., served for 46 years. He was elected to the senate in 1956 and served until he retired Jan. 3, 2003, at the age of 100. He was the oldest person to serve in the senate. As far as replacing McConnell, it’s up to the voters of Kentucky to decide if it’s time for someone else to represent them. McConnell’s opponent in the November election is Democrat Amy McGrath, a former Marine Corps fighter pilot.