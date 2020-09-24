Has Winston-Salem suspended brush pickup?

Q: Has the city suspended large pickups again? It has been two and a half months since the last pickup in my area.
Answer: Ricky Boston, sanitation supervisor the City of Winston-Salem Sanitation Department, said, “No we have not. But due to it being suspended for nine weeks due to Covid-19, we are far behind in our collections. We are working six days a week, diligently to get the brush up.”
Q: How long has Mitch McConnell served in the senate? Is there not a limit of how many terms someone can serve? Surely it is time for someone else to serve in his place.
L.S.
Answer: Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has served as a senator since 1985. He is currently the senate majority leader. There are no term limits for members of Congress. Presidents are limited to two terms. The longest serving senator was the late Sen. Robert Byrd, D-W.Va. He was first elected to the senate in 1958, taking office Jan. 3, 1959. He died in office on June 28, 2010, having served for 51 years, 5 months, and 26 days. He was 92. Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-S.C., served for 46 years. He was elected to the senate in 1956 and served until he retired Jan. 3, 2003, at the age of 100. He was the oldest person to serve in the senate. As far as replacing McConnell, it’s up to the voters of Kentucky to decide if it’s time for someone else to represent them. McConnell’s opponent in the November election is Democrat Amy McGrath, a former Marine Corps fighter pilot.
Q: I've been unable to find information related to getting a real ID driver’s license and any continuation of the governor's extension of license renewals. Should I renew online or wait until the end of extension. I'm inquiring in reference to an Oct. 15 expiration date.
Answer: The N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles offers online driver’s license, vehicle tag and registration renewals at NCDOT.gov/dmv.
Gov. Roy Cooper granted a one-time five month extension for renewal that occurred between March 1 and July 31. Area license plate agencies that are open are Winston-Salem, Kernersville, Rural Hall, Mocksville, High Point, Walnut Cove, Lexington and Yadkinville. The Thomasville license plate office is closed. Area driver’s license offices that are open are Winston-Salem, Kernersville, Mocksville, Lexington, Yadkinville, Thomasville, and High Point. The Walnut Cove office is closed. Appointments are required at driver’s license offices and can be made online at NCDOT.gov/dmv.
To begin the process of online driver's license renewal, go to NCDOT.gov/dmv and click on license & ID tab. To begin the process of renewing a license plate and registration, go to NCDOT.gov/dmv and click on the title & registration tab.
Thank You
“Tuesday when my niece, her husband and I were having lunch at First Watch, a really nice young man paid for our lunch and we want to thank him for his generosity. I plan on playing it forward soon."
T.M.
