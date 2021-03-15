Have Medicaid? It's time to start signing up for new plans.

Medicaid recipients in North Carolina can begin signing up Monday under the state's new managed-care program that provides behavioral and physical care.
The state’s ambitious Medicaid managed-care transition initiative affects about 90% of recipients and the new care programs go into effect July 1.
A key selling point for Medicaid transformation is focusing on a patient’s overall health for those experiencing mental health, substance abuse and developmental disability issues.
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, "a small number (of beneficiaries) will stay in the current Medicaid system because of the type of services they need, such as those only in the family planning program."
Others who don't have to switch include people who get Innovations Waiver services, traumatic brain injury waiver services or are part of the Community Alternatives Program for Children or Community Alternative Program for Disabled Adults. Those individuals will remain in N.C. Medicaid Direct.
Recipients will be choosing from among four plans, called prepaid health plans: Centene (operating as WellCare of N.C.), AmeriHealth Caritas N.C., Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. (operating as Healthy Blue) and UnitedHealth Group.
Those who don't pick a plan will have one assigned to them by the state Medicaid program.
Statewide enrollment is scheduled to end May 14. There is a 90-day “change period” that allows beneficiaries to switch PHPs.
Essential health services will continue to be covered under Medicaid Managed Care, including: primary care and hospital services; mental health and substance use services; pregnancy and childbirth; prescription drugs; and long-term services and supports.
Transformation reach
The transition to prepaid health plan insurers is expected to cover between 1.6 million and 1.8 million North Carolina participants.
To put that into perspective, the state Medicaid program currently serves 2.31 million North Carolinians, or 22% of the state’s population.
That number is projected to increase to 2.39 million by mid-2021, as more individuals lose employer-sponsored health coverage along with their jobs as a ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some groups, such as foster children and others who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, will transition to managed care in 2022.
DHHS announced in February 2019 the four PHPs, who were awarded one of the largest vendor contracts in state history, as much as $30 billion.
For more information about the plans or to sign up, go to ncmedicaidplans.gov/learn/who-must-choose-health-plan.
The NC Medicaid website offers tools that include: frequently asked questions; a chat function; the Medicaid and NC Health Choice Provider and Health Plan Lookup Tool with four categories of search capabilities; advanced search based on specialty; and the ability to view all providers within an organization/location and by practice name.
Health plans have added services, such as educational assistance and programs to have a healthy pregnancy.
Background
Managed care is a system under which people agree to see only certain doctors or go to certain hospitals, as in a health maintenance organization, or HMO, or a preferred provider organization, or PPO, health-insurance plan.
Under the current Medicaid system, providers are paid on a fee-for-service model administered by DHHS.
By contrast, the PHPs will pay health-care providers a set amount per month for each patient’s costs. There will be a limited number of special-needs individuals who will remain with fee-for-service providers.
DHHS will reimburse the PHPs, and people will be able to choose which PHP they want to sign up for, or a provider will be assigned to them by May 14.
All health plans are required to have the same Medicaid services, such as office visits, blood tests and X-rays. Health plans each have their own network of qualified doctors and health care professionals.
Dave Richard, the state’s deputy secretary for Medicaid, said the transformation is designed to insure that Medicaid recipients will continue to see the same medical provider if available through the PHP, and that providers will get paid.
