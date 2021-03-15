Have Medicaid? It's time to start signing up for new plans.

For more information about the plans or to sign up, go to ncmedicaidplans.gov/learn/who-must-choose-health-plan.

The NC Medicaid website offers tools that include: frequently asked questions; a chat function; the Medicaid and NC Health Choice Provider and Health Plan Lookup Tool with four categories of search capabilities; advanced search based on specialty; and the ability to view all providers within an organization/location and by practice name.

Health plans have added services, such as educational assistance and programs to have a healthy pregnancy.

Background

Managed care is a system under which people agree to see only certain doctors or go to certain hospitals, as in a health maintenance organization, or HMO, or a preferred provider organization, or PPO, health-insurance plan.

Under the current Medicaid system, providers are paid on a fee-for-service model administered by DHHS.

By contrast, the PHPs will pay health-care providers a set amount per month for each patient’s costs. There will be a limited number of special-needs individuals who will remain with fee-for-service providers.