Have you faced medical debt? We want to hear your story.

Medical debt is a growing problem, especially in North Carolina, where one in five people have medical debt. The Journal is working on story about medical debt in our area. We'd like to talk to people who have faced medical debt or medical bills you were unable to pay.

Have you been affected by medical debt? Have you struggled to pay a medical bill? Has medical debt impacted your credit score or ability to get care? We'd like to talk to you.

Please reach out to our newsroom at rcraver@wsjournal.com or call us at 336-727-7376. Or, fill out our form at JournalNow.com/forms/contact.