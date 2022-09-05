Have you seen her? Woman missing from Winston-Salem disappeared in mid-July

Winston-Salem police are asking for help finding a woman missing for more than a month. Jenny Sue Paris, 47, was last seen July 13 leaving the Microtel Inn on Capitol Lodging Court.

She was living in the motel at the time of her disappearance, police said.

Paris is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and approximately 154 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.