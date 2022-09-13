 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Have you seen him? Man, 65, missing from Forsyth County

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating John Paul Rose, a 65-year-old man with cognitive impairments who was last seen leaving Wallburg Landing Apartments off N.C. 109 in the southeastern part of the county.

John Paul Rose

Authorities said Rose left the area in a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata bearing the license tag DBH-7489. He weighs about 170 pounds and stands 5' 8". He was last seen wearing a light-colored, short-sleeve shirt, green pants and black shoes. 

Anyone who sees Rose or his car is being asked to call the non-emergency number of the sheriff's office, 336-727-2112.

