Have you seen him? Man, 65, missing from Forsyth County

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating John Paul Rose, a 65-year-old man with cognitive impairments who was last seen leaving Wallburg Landing Apartments off N.C. 109 in the southeastern part of the county.

Authorities said Rose left the area in a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata bearing the license tag DBH-7489. He weighs about 170 pounds and stands 5' 8". He was last seen wearing a light-colored, short-sleeve shirt, green pants and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Rose or his car is being asked to call the non-emergency number of the sheriff's office, 336-727-2112.