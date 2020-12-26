Have you seen this man?

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons in Raleigh has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man.
Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Gabriel Cornelius Hatton, 24, the center said.
Hatton is a black man standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, the center said, He has short black hair and brown eyes.
Hatton was last seen wearing a grey and black toboggan, a black jacket, black jeans and black and red tennis shoes, the center said.
Anyone with information about Hatton's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 757-831-9721 or dial 911, the center said.
336-727-7299