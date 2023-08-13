While the death toll from Hawaiian wildfires climbs, grief-stricken officials there have hit on a pair of common themes as they try to process the disaster.

We never saw this coming and climate change is here.

North Carolina may be thousands of miles away, with a drastically different geography than the Pacific islands, but leaders here could one day find themselves offering similar perspectives in a state where more than 2 million homes are considered vulnerable to potential wildfires spreading from natural areas.

Roughly 52,000 North Carolina acres — the most of any U.S. state — fall within what is known as the wildland urban interface. That represents more than one-third of North Carolina’s land mass.

The WUI encompasses areas where communities meet or intermingle with undeveloped land where vegetation can act as fuel for wildfires.

In North Carolina, booming population growth has fueled suburban sprawl as new residential communities are carved out of forests and farmland. That puts packed-in houses and clusters of apartment buildings at increased risk of being in the path of flames moving through nearby trees, brush or grassland.

Roughly half of Forsyth County is within the WUI, primarily in the western and northern portions. About two-thirds of Guilford County is included in the WUI in areas north, east and south of Greensboro

With rising temperatures tied to climate change drying out natural fuel faster — including during so-called flash droughts — the prospects for fires to start and spread to homes, businesses and schools in those areas increases.

Wildfire season in the Triad has lengthened more over the past half-century than in any other area in the eastern United States, according to a recent analysis of national weather data.

The average number of days at Piedmont Triad Airport when weather conditions are optimal for sparking and spreading outdoor fires has increased by the equivalent of nearly two weeks since 1973, Climate Central, a research and communications organization based in Princeton, New Jersey, found in a report released in May.

The study used data from 476 weather stations to assess trends in 245 areas spanning all 48 contiguous U.S. states from 1973 to 2022.

The Triad’s 13-day annual increase in so-called fire weather days was three more than the next-closest Eastern areas: the Central Coastal Plain of North Carolina, as well as regions in New York, New Jersey and Louisiana.

In 2022, the Triad had 19 days when the right combination of relatively warm temperatures, low humidity and high winds created optimal conditions for wildfires, Climate Central found.

Those same conditions fueled this week’s fires in Maui.

“I think it’s something we all should be thinking about, regardless of where we live,” Kaitlyn Trudeau, senior research associate for climate science at Climate Central, said of the growing risks posed by human-caused warming. “If you look at this summer alone, a time characterized by unprecedented wildfires, catastrophic flooding and record-breaking heat, it’s clear climate change is here and we need to start expecting the unexpected, preparing for conditions we’ve never experienced.”

‘Fire naïve’

As a changing climate continues to create extreme conditions, precedent will continue to become less of a predictor of what’s to come.

“It’s my opinion that we’ll start to see severe fire impacts in many places where it hasn’t been an issue before,” said Robert Scheller, a professor of landscape ecology at N.C. State University who researches climate adaption in forestry.

A 2020 research study co-authored by Scheller suggested the potential for wildfires in western North Carolina could increase by as much as 500% over the next 80 years as a result of climate change.

The fire risk for the state’s residents is expanding along with the population because there is little control over where people go, he added.

About 83% of North Carolina’s land is privately owned, so there is not the kind of expansive legal land-use network that some states — largely in the West, where wide swaths are government owned — use to protect communities, farmland and tourist amenities from fire.

“The South is famous for its lack of land planning,” Scheller said.

And while 2.1 million North Carolina homes are in the wildland urban interface, North Carolinians have relatively little experience with wildfires, he noted.

“The combination of WUI and a ‘fire naive’ population could potentially cause major loss of human life in the eastern U.S., similar to what we’ve seen now in Hawaii and previously in California,” Scheller said. “People don’t understand how quickly fire can spread. They don’t know their evacuation routes — if they exist. (And) fire managers don’t have all the necessary firefighting resources in position to deal with unusually hot and fast fires.”

As fires grow in frequency and intensity, adjectives like “unusual” will grow increasingly subjective, just as they are with extreme weather.

“And the longer we delay meaningful action to address climate change,” Climate Central’s Trudeau said, “the more common these ‘we never saw this coming’ events will become.